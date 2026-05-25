NEET-UG Paper Leak Row: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Education Ministry, NTA Asked To Respond In 3 Days

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NEET-UG Paper Leak Row: The Supreme Court of India on Monday heard a petition filed by the United Doctors Front (UDF) raising issues related to the functioning of the National Testing Agency and the conduct of examinations such as NEET-UG.

During the hearing, the bench expressed concern over the recurring controversies linked to examination management despite the issues that surfaced in 2024. Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice P.S. Narasimha orally observed that it was “disappointing” that lessons had not been learned despite previous interventions by the Court and the constitution of committees to improve the system.

Court seeks response within three days

Appearing in the matter, Advocate Tanvi Dubey informed the Court that the petition relates to the NEET-UG examination, which was taken by nearly 23 lakh students this year. Stressing the urgency of the matter, she sought an early hearing.

Taking note of the submissions, the Court issued notices to the respondents, including the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency, directing them to file their replies within three days.

The bench also ordered that copies of the petitions be served to the Learned Solicitor General of India in addition to the respondents.

Affidavits on monitoring committee ordered

The Court further directed the NTA to submit an affidavit detailing the status of the monitoring committee constituted on November 14 last year. In addition, Justice Radhakrishnan has also been asked to place on record the steps taken to ensure compliance with the recommendations made by the high-powered committee formed earlier to examine examination reforms and safeguards.

The affidavits are to be submitted within three days.

The matter has now been listed for hearing on Friday, with the Court asking Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to appear in the case.

UDF calls proceedings a step towards accountability

Reacting after the hearing, Dr. Lakshya Mittal, Chairperson of the United Doctors Front, said the proceedings marked an important moment in pushing for transparency and accountability in the examination process.

He stated that the Supreme Court’s observations reflected the seriousness of the concerns affecting lakhs of students and aspirants across the country.