NEET UG Paper Leak Case: PM Modi Personally Monitoring Probe, Says Dharmendra Pradhan; Assures Results On Time

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | ANI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that those involved in the NEET UG paper leak case must face the "strictest possible action," adding that the investigation is progressing under the supervision of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

#WATCH | Delhi | On the NEET UG Paper leak case, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "An investigation into this matter is currently underway. The CBI is handling it...We want the CBI to take the strictest possible action against the dozens of individuals… pic.twitter.com/2FG74aO89i — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

'CBI should ensure exemplary punishment'

Speaking about the ongoing investigation with ANI, Pradhan said multiple individuals have already been apprehended and that authorities are working to establish the full extent of their involvement.

"The CBI is handling the matter. We want the agency to take the strictest possible action against all those arrested, determine the extent of their criminality, file cases, ensure a speedy trial and secure exemplary punishment," he said.

The minister stressed that the government is committed to ensuring that those responsible for compromising the integrity of the examination process are held accountable.

Pradhan further stated, "We will provide the exam results at the appropriate time to minimise the loss of studying time. I want to reassure the students, you should all concentrate on your studies."

Action may extend beyond criminal proceedings

Pradhan also indicated that legal action could be initiated against parties that allegedly failed to fulfil contractual obligations linked to the conduct of the examination.

According to him, certain entities had committed to specific responsibilities but failed to meet those commitments. The matter has now been referred to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is examining the legal aspects of the case.

He said the agency is currently seeking legal advice to determine whether civil liability proceedings can also be initiated against those found responsible.

'Prime Minister is personally looking into it'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring developments in the case.

"The Prime Minister himself is personally looking into it," Pradhan said, underlining the seriousness with which the government is treating the issue.

Government promises corrective measures

Acknowledging that mistakes had occurred, the Education Minister said steps would be taken to prevent a repeat of such incidents in future examinations.

"We will rectify the errors that occurred and ensure the examination is conducted properly," he said.

(Inputs from ANI)