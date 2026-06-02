NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Court Allows Accused Yash Yadav To Access Study Books Ahead Of June 21 Exam | Video

ANI

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday allowed an accused Yash Yadav, in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case to access study books for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21.

Yadav had requested the court for access to educational material to continue his preparation for the medical entrance examination while in judicial custody, according to ANI reports. The court granted the request, allowing him to keep books required for his studies.

#UPDATE | Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court allows application of Yash Yadav seeking permission to have the books to study for NEET UG Exam. The exam is on June 21 https://t.co/GXGBKjsmp5 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026

The development comes as preparations are underway for the NEET-UG 2026 re-test, which is being conducted following the cancellation of the May 3 examination amid allegations of a widespread paper leak.

#WATCH | NEET UG Paper leak case: Accused Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav and Dhananjay Lokhande brought to Rouse Avenue court in Delhi. They are produced after the expiry of the previous judicial custody pic.twitter.com/jRMA0xnCaj — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026

Judicial custody extended till June 15

During the hearing, the court also extended the judicial custody of several accused in the case, including Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav, and Dhananjay Lokhande, till June 15.

The accused are currently facing investigation in connection with the alleged paper leak that led to the cancellation of the national-level medical entrance examination earlier this year.

Re-exam scheduled for June 21

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21 for candidates after authorities scrapped the original examination over concerns about the integrity of the exam process. The admit card for NEET UG 2026 will be out on June 14, 2026.

(Inputs from ANI)