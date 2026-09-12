NEET UG MBBS Seat Matrix 2026-27: NMC Releases Updated List With 1,40,214 Seats Across 836 Colleges; Warns Against Excess Admissions | Official notice

NEET UG MBBS Seat Matrix 2026-27: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the updated MBBS seat matrix for the academic year 2026-27, covering medical colleges across the country, excluding Institutions of National Importance (INIs). The matrix, updated as of September 1, 2026, includes 140,214 MBBS seats across 836 medical colleges.

The updated figures include seats renewed from the existing intake as well as seats added following approvals granted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), the 1st Appeal Committee of the NMC and the 2nd Appeal Committee of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW).

The NMC has also cautioned medical colleges and counselling authorities against allowing admissions beyond the approved intake. Admissions made against seats exceeding the approved annual intake will be treated as non-compliance with the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 and the applicable regulations.

Direct link to read the notice

NMC MBBS seat matrix 2026-27: 1,40,214 seats across 836 colleges

According to the updated seat matrix, a total of 127,028 MBBS seats have been renewed, while 13,186 seats have been increased for the 2026-27 academic session.

The overall distribution is:

Government medical colleges: 445

Government seats renewed: 61,185

Government seats increased: 2,786

Total government MBBS seats: 63,971

Private medical colleges: 391

Private seats renewed: 65,843

Private seats increased: 10,400

Total private MBBS seats: 76,243

Total medical colleges: 836

Total renewed seats: 1,27,028

Total increased seats: 13,186

Total approved MBBS seats: 1,40,214

The matrix specifically excludes seats of INIs.

Maharashtra has 13,249 MBBS seats

Maharashtra has 87 medical colleges listed in the updated matrix, comprising 42 government and 45 private institutions. The state has a total of 13,249 MBBS seats, including 6,000 government seats and 7,249 private seats.

The matrix includes major government institutions such as Grant Medical College, Mumbai; Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai; Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Sion; Government Medical College, Nagpur; B.J. Government Medical College, Pune; Government Medical College, Aurangabad; and Government Medical College, Thane, among others.

The private-college list includes institutions such as Dr DY Patil Medical College, Pune; Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Pune and Sangli; Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Wardha; KJ Somaiyya Medical College, Mumbai; Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; and several other institutions across the state.

Karnataka records highest total intake

Karnataka has 76 medical colleges in the updated matrix and a total of 15,745 MBBS seats, making it one of the largest contributors to the national MBBS intake.

The state has 4,600 government seats and 11,145 private seats after the approved increases. The matrix includes Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi, Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences and several private medical colleges.

Uttar Pradesh has 14,400 MBBS seats

Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of medical colleges in the updated state-wise list, with 92 institutions and 14,400 MBBS seats.

The state has:

49 government medical colleges

5,700 renewed government seats

43 private medical colleges

8,700 total private seats after approved increases

1,200 seats increased

14,400 total MBBS seats

The matrix includes government institutions such as King George Medical University, Lucknow; GSVM Medical College, Kanpur; Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU; Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh; LLRM Medical College, Meerut; and Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Etawah, along with numerous autonomous state medical colleges.

Tamil Nadu has 14,299 MBBS seats

Tamil Nadu has 78 medical colleges and 14,299 MBBS seats in the updated matrix. Of these, 37 are government institutions and 41 are private institutions.

The total includes 5,349 government seats and 8,950 private seats, with 1,250 seats increased.

The listed institutions include Madras Medical College, Madurai Medical College, Stanley Medical College, Tirunelveli Medical College, Government Medical College, Coimbatore, and a large number of private medical colleges.

Telangana has 10,450 MBBS seats

Telangana has 66 medical colleges and 10,450 MBBS seats, including 4,400 government seats and 6,050 private seats.

The matrix includes Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Medical College, Kakatiya Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences and several government medical colleges established across districts. The private section includes Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences, Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences and other institutions.

Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat also have major seat intakes

Rajasthan has 51 medical colleges and 8,280 MBBS seats, including 4,480 government seats and 3,800 private seats. The state has recorded 1,100 increased seats.

Andhra Pradesh has 40 colleges and 7,615 MBBS seats, while Gujarat has 42 colleges and 7,800 seats.

West Bengal has 41 colleges and 7,350 MBBS seats, while Kerala has 36 colleges and 5,754 seats.

Madhya Pradesh has 34 colleges and 6,120 seats, Bihar has 31 colleges and 4,660 seats, and Odisha has 20 colleges and 3,000 seats.

NMC gives seven days for E-Bank Guarantee

In its September 9 public notice, the NMC said private medical colleges that have received permission for establishment of a new MBBS college or an increase in annual intake, but have not yet furnished the required Electronic Bank Guarantee (E-BG), must submit it within seven days from the date of the notice.

The E-BG has to be furnished in favour of the Director, MARB, NMC. The Letter of Permission (LoP) will be issued only after the E-BG is received, verified and confirmed to be in order.

The NMC has also directed such institutions to communicate the E-BG details to the designated MARB officials.

Seat matrix can still be revised

The NMC has clarified that the updated seat matrix is subject to further revision based on decisions of appeal committees or other competent authorities.

Any revised matrix will be uploaded on the NMC website and will have to be taken into account by the central and state counselling committees.

The Commission has also asked medical colleges to verify their own details in the matrix and report any discrepancy or omission to MARB, preferably before counselling begins.

Counselling committees cannot allow admissions beyond approved seats

The NMC has specifically directed counselling committees not to permit admissions beyond the seats approved and notified by MARB.

If a counselling authority notices any discrepancy or deviation in the approved seat matrix, it must refer the matter to MARB for clarification rather than permitting admission against the disputed or unapproved seats.

Medical colleges have also been instructed to ensure that admissions are made only against the number of seats approved for the 2026-27 academic year.

Excess admissions may invite regulatory action

The Commission has warned that admitting students beyond the approved annual intake would amount to non-compliance with the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 and the relevant regulations.

Such violations may attract regulatory as well as penal action against the defaulting medical college or institution.

The updated seat matrix therefore serves as the approved reference for MBBS counselling and admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, subject to any subsequent revisions notified by the competent authorities.