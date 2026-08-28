NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Schedule Out: Registration To Begin September 3; Check Details At mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the second round of NEET UG counselling on September 3, 2026, according to the counselling schedule. The Round 2 process for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed Universities and Central Universities will continue until September 11.

Candidates who are participating in the second round of counselling will have to complete the registration, choice filling and other required formalities within the prescribed deadlines. The schedule also specifies September 18 as the last date for joining allotted seats.

Direct link to check the schedule

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2: Important Dates

As per the schedule, the key dates for Round 2 of NEET UG counselling are:

Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix: September 1 to 2, 2026

Registration and Payment: September 3 to 8, 2026

Last date for Registration: September 8, 2026, up to 3 PM

Last date for Fee Payment: September 8, 2026, up to 6 PM

Choice Filling: September 3 to 9, 2026

Last date for Choice Filling: September 9, 2026, up to 10 AM

Choice Locking: September 8 from 4 PM to September 9, 2026, up to 10 AM

Processing of Seat Allotment: September 9 to 10, 2026

Seat Allotment Result: September 11, 2026

Reporting/Joining: September 12 to 18, 2026

Verification of Joined Candidates' Data by Institutes: September 19, 2026

The timetable is valid for the appropriate counselling in relation to the All India Quota, Deemed University and Central University.

The counselling body has also made it clear that Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted holidays would be considered as working days so as to facilitate the counselling as per the stipulated schedule.

NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Registration 2026: Steps to register

The exact registration dates along with registration link for Round 2 will be available at the official counselling portal of MCC. Those candidates who have been advised to register for Round 2 will have to go through the process in online mode.

Step 1: Log onto the official website of MCC, i.e., mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the option 'New Registration 2026'.

Step 3: Read the instructions and give your consent.

Step 4: Provide details and create/login to your account.

Step 5: Set your password and submit your details.

Step 6: Provide the required details regarding your personal and educational profile.

Step 7: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 8: Pay the counselling fee.

Step 9: Submit your form and take the confirmation page.

The candidate needs to ensure that he/she checks all the details provided in the registration form.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2: Registration Fee

For 15% AIQ & Central Universities:

General: Non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 plus refundable security deposit of ₹10,000.

SC/ST/OBC/PwD: Non-refundable fee of ₹500 plus refundable security deposit of ₹5,000.

For Deemed Universities:

General: Non-Refundable ₹5,000 + Refundable ₹2,00,000 Security Deposit.

SC/ST/OBC/PwD: ₹5,000 non-refundable + ₹2,00,000 refundable security deposit.

MCC NEET UG Round 2 Choice Filling 2026: Steps to choice filling

The candidates appearing for Round 2 shall have to make new choices again as a part of the counselling process. The choices made by candidates shall be used for deciding the seats to be allotted to them.

To make choices, candidates can adopt the following procedure:

Step 1: Go to mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on UG Medical counselling tab.

Step 3: Login to the portal using necessary credentials, such as NEET roll number, password/ security information.

Step 4: Open Available Choices.

Step 5: Make the desired course and college selections.

Step 6: Save your choices.

Step 7: Check the preference order.

Step 8: Lock your choices and submit the form.

Candidates are advised to carefully consider their choices and lock them within the given deadline. After locking the choices, changes may not be allowed.

NEET UG Round 2 Seat Joining Deadline

Candidates allotted a seat in Round 2 will have to report to the respective college and complete the admission process by September 18, 2026.

MCC will subsequently undertake verification of the data relating to joined candidates on September 19. State counselling authorities will also verify the data of candidates who have joined through the state counselling process.

With the Round 2 schedule now fixed, candidates awaiting an upgrade or seeking admission to a preferred medical or dental college should keep track of the MCC portal for the detailed registration and choice-filling notices.