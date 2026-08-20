NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Results Declared: MCC Releases Seat Allotment, Reporting Begins August 22 | MCC's Website (https://mcc.nic.in/)

MCC announced the NEET UG counseling provisional round 1 results on August 20, 2026 Candidates who took part in the 2026 NEET UG counseling can visit mcc.nic.in to view the MCC round 1 seat allocation results. The NEET round 1 counseling result 2026 seat allotment letter must be downloaded from the MCC portal by allotted candidates. They must then report to their designated institutes between August 22 and August 31, 2026, for document verification and admission.

Direct link to check the result

Important dates

MCC NEET 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result: August 20, 2026

Seat allotment letter download: August 22 to 31, 2026

Reporting at allotted institute: August 22 to 31, 2026

Steps to check the result

Candidates can view the MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to mcc.nic.in, the official MCC website.

Step 2: Visit the section dedicated to UG Medical Counseling.

Step 3: Click the link under the "Current Events" section to view the MCC NEET 2026 round 1 seat allotment results.

Step 4: The PDF of the NEET UG counseling round 1 results for 2026 will be shown.

Step 5: Enter the NEET 2026 AIR using the search option to verify the assigned course and institution.

Details mentioned on the result

The MCC NEET 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result mentions the candidate’s All India Rank, allotted quota, allotted institute, allotted course, allotted category, candidate’s category and allotment status.

Steps to download seat allotment letter

Step 1: Visit the MCC's official website.

Step 2: Open the MCC NEET UG counseling portal and log in.

Step 3: Go to the seat allocation section for Round 1.

Step 4: Verify the details of the assigned seat.

Step 5: To download the MCC NEET 2026 Seat Allotment Letter, select that option.

Step 6: The PDF should be saved.

Step 7: For reporting purposes, take a printout.

Documents required for reporting

Candidates should carry the required original documents along with photocopies while reporting to the allotted college. The list of documents required for NEET UG counselling 2026 round 1 reporting are as follows:

MCC NEET 2026 seat allotment letter

NEET UG 2026 scorecard

NEET UG admit card

Class 10 certificate

Class 12 marksheet and certificate

Valid photo ID proof

Passport-size photographs

Category certificate, if applicable

PwD certificate, if applicable

Other documents mentioned by MCC or the allotted institute