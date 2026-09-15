NEET UG Counselling 2026 Revised Schedule Out At mcc.nic.in; Check Round 3, Stray Vacancy Round Dates |

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2026, announcing fresh dates for the Round 3 and Online Stray Vacancy Round of counselling for MBBS, BDS and B.Sc Nursing courses.

The schedule applies to counselling under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) as well as 100% seats in Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AFMC, AIIMS institutions and JIPMER campuses in Puducherry and Karaikal.

According to the revised schedule, the Round 3 counselling process will begin on September 21, while the Online Stray Vacancy Round will commence on October 12, 2026.

Direct link to check the full schedule

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 Schedule

The verification of the tentative seat matrix by participating institutes for Round 3 will be conducted on September 21, 2026.

Candidates will be able to register and make the required payment from September 22 to September 27. The registration and payment facility will close at 3 PM and 6 PM, respectively, on September 27, as per server time.

The choice filling and locking process will run as follows:

Registration and payment: September 22 to September 27

Choice filling: September 23 to September 28, up to 12 noon

Choice locking: September 27, 7 PM, to September 28, 12 noon

Seat allotment processing: September 28 to September 29

Round 3 result: September 30

Reporting and joining: October 1 to October 9

Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes: October 10

Candidates must complete the choice-filling and locking process within the specified deadlines. All timings mentioned by MCC are based on server time.

NEET UG 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round Dates | Official notice

NEET UG 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round Dates

Registration and Payment: October 12 to October 14, 2026

Registration will remain open until 3 PM on October 14 .

Payment facility will remain available until 6 PM on October 14.

Choice Filling: October 12 to October 15, 2026

Candidates can fill their choices until 10 AM on October 15.

Choice Locking: October 14, 4 PM to October 15, 10 AM

Seat Allotment Processing: October 15 to October 16, 2026

Stray Round Result: October 17, 2026

Reporting/Joining: October 19 to October 26, 2026

MCC advises institutes to treat weekends, holidays as working days

MCC has directed all participating institutes and colleges to treat Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted holidays as working days for the purpose of counselling.

The committee stated that the instruction is aimed at ensuring adherence to the counselling schedule within the limited time available for completing the admission process.

Candidates participating in the counselling are advised to carefully track the revised schedule and complete registration, fee payment, choice filling, choice locking, reporting and other requirements within the specified deadlines.