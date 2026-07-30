NEET UG Counselling 2026: One-Time Physical Reporting, Online Verification Introduced By MCC

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is introducing several changes to the NEET UG counselling process this year, including one-time physical reporting, online document verification and a digital resignation facility, aimed at making medical admissions easier and less time-consuming for candidates.

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Union Health Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Reviews Preparedness for NEET UG Counselling 2026



Reviews readiness of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for a seamless, transparent and technology-enabled counselling process



Student-friendly counselling… pic.twitter.com/X6KdHgbWjP — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) July 29, 2026

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda reviewed the preparedness for NEET UG Counselling 2026 and directed officials to ensure that the admission process remains transparent, merit-based and technology-driven. The review covered counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) and other seats handled by the MCC.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG 2026 result on July 16. The counselling process for AIQ seats in MBBS, BDS and B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing is expected to begin shortly.

One-time physical reporting introduced

According to PIB reports, one of the major changes in NEET UG Counselling 2026 is the revised physical reporting system. Candidates will no longer have to repeatedly visit their allotted colleges during different counselling rounds.

After a seat is allotted, candidates will be able to select their willingness online through the Freeze or Float option.

Candidates choosing Freeze will have to physically report to the allotted institute within the prescribed timeline. They will complete the necessary admission formalities, including verification of original documents and payment of the admission fee.

Those selecting Float to participate in subsequent rounds for possible seat upgradation can complete the required admission formalities online. They will not be required to physically report to the allotted college, submit original documents or pay the admission fee at that stage. Their provisional admission will remain valid while they participate in subsequent counselling rounds.

The upgradation option will be available up to the third round. After the third round, candidates holding allotted seats will have to physically report to their respective institutions for original document verification, fee payment and other institutional formalities.

According to the revised framework, candidates will therefore have to complete physical reporting, original document verification and admission fee payment only once, reducing the need for repeated travel.

Online resignation facility

MCC has also introduced an online resignation facility for candidates who wish to give up their allotted seats, wherever resignation is permitted under the applicable counselling rules and timelines, as reported by PIB.

Instead of visiting the allotted institute in person, candidates will be able to submit their resignation through the MCC counselling portal. Physical reporting will only be required if specifically mentioned in the Information Bulletin or notified separately by MCC.

More digital checks in counselling

The counselling process will also make greater use of digital verification. Candidate information received from NTA will be pre-populated, while documents will be verified online.

The seat matrix will be validated by the National Medical Commission (NMC), and participating institutes will also verify the relevant details before the counselling process.

The Health Ministry said cybersecurity arrangements have been reviewed in coordination with the National Informatics Centre (NIC). Training has also been conducted for Disability Assessment Boards, college nodal officers and Document Verification Officers to ensure that the revised system is implemented uniformly.

PwBD candidates to get expanded assessment network

The counselling reforms also include measures for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The number of designated disability assessment centres has been increased from 16 to 61 centres across the country.

As per the National Medical Commission guidelines dated July 27, 2026, the certificate issued by designated Medical Boards will now be called the "Eligibility Certificate." The certificate will determine a candidate's eligibility for admission to the MBBS course based on functional assessment.

The revised guidelines aim to bring greater uniformity and transparency to the assessment of PwBD candidates while considering academic standards, professional competence and patient safety.

An Appellate Disability Assessment Board has also been provided for eligible candidates who wish to appeal against the assessment made by the initial Disability Assessment Board, subject to the provisions of the Information Bulletin.

NRI registration to be fully online

The NRI counselling process has also been digitised this year. NRI candidates will register through the online counselling portal and upload the required documents instead of submitting them through email.

The documents will be examined online by designated Document Verification Officers.

MCC had earlier stated through its May 27, 2026 public notice that candidates applying under the NRI category would need to provide documentary and legal evidence during counselling, in line with directions of the Supreme Court. This includes proof establishing that the sponsor is the candidate's bona fide legal guardian under the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890, wherever applicable.

MCC sets up 24x7 candidate support

To help candidates navigate the revised counselling system, MCC has set up a 24x7 toll-free call centre at 1800-102-7637. Bilingual information material, frequently asked questions and guidance videos will also be made available to candidates.

A dedicated email-based grievance redressal mechanism has been established at mcc2026[at]gov[dot]in for candidates seeking assistance with counselling-related issues.

During the review, Nadda instructed officials to maintain strong technical support and ensure that candidate grievances are addressed promptly. He also stressed the need for all proactive measures to be taken to address concerns raised by students during the counselling process.

Candidates advised to check MCC updates

With NEET UG counselling expected to start shortly, candidates have been advised to carefully read the Information Bulletin, counselling scheme and applicable rules before making decisions related to seat acceptance, upgradation, resignation or disability assessment.

Candidates should also regularly check the official MCC counselling portal and follow the notified schedule to avoid missing any deadline during the admission process.