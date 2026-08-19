NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Revises Round 1 Schedule; Seat Allotment Result On August 21

NEET SS Counselling 2025: Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Out | Pexels

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1. As per the updated schedule issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on August 19, the Round 1 seat allotment result will now be released on August 21, 2026, as per the TOI report.

The revised counselling schedule covers admissions under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and 100% of seats in Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS, JIPMER and AFMC institutions for MBBS, BDS and B.Sc Nursing courses.

Under the revised timeline, processing of Round 1 seat allotment will be conducted from August 19 to August 20, followed by the publication of the seat allotment result on August 21.

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MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1: Revised Dates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1. The MCC NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 will now be released on August 21, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 will have to report to their respective institutes from August 22 to August 31, 2026. The verification of joined candidates by the participating institutes will be conducted on September 1, 2026. MCC has also released the revised State NEET UG Counselling 2026 schedule.

Seat allotment result: August 21, 2026.

Institute reporting and joining: August 22 to August 31, 2026.

Verification of candidates: September 1, 2026.

State NEET UG Counselling 2026 Revised Schedule

For AIQ, Deemed and Central Universities, Round 1 counselling will be conducted from August 4 to August 21, 2026. The last date of joining for AIQ, Deemed and Central Universities is August 31, 2026.

For State NEET UG Counselling, Round 1 counselling will be conducted from August 13 to August 27, 2026. The last date of joining under State NEET counselling is September 5, 2026. The revised schedule provides separate timelines for AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities and State NEET UG counselling. Candidates should complete the counselling, reporting and joining formalities within the respective deadlines.