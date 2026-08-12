NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Reset Facility Closes Today At 11 AM

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the Round 1 seat matrix for undergraduate medical counselling and activated the reset/unlock registration facility for candidates who entered incorrect details during registration. The facility will close today, August 12, 2026, at 11 AM.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to check the seat matrix for round 1

NEET UG Counselling 2026: What Can Candidates Correct?

The reset/unlock facility allows candidates to:

Unlock their registration details.

Correct information entered incorrectly during registration.

Change an option selected by mistake.

Recheck their details before proceeding with counselling.

Submit the corrected information through the MCC portal.

Candidates who need to make corrections should complete the process before 11 AM today. They should not wait until the final minutes to make changes.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1: Important Dates

Registration & Fee Payment: August 5 to August 12, 2026 (up to 03:00 PM)

Payment Facility Closes: August 12, 2026 (06:00 PM)

Choice Filling: August 6 to August 13, 2026 (up to 11:00 AM)

Choice Locking: August 11 (4:00 PM) to August 13 (11:00 AM)

Seat Allotment Processing: August 13 to August 16, 2026

Round 1 Result: August 17, 2026

Reporting/Joining: August 18 to August 22, 2026

Verification of Joined Candidates by Institutes: August 23, 2026

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Matrix

The MCC Round 1 seat matrix includes seats for MBBS, BDS and B.Sc Nursing programmes across participating institutions.

The total number of seats is 31,728, including:

MBBS: 27,292 seats

BDS: 4,0in 25068 seats

B.Sc Nursing: 368 seats

Total: 31,728 seats

The 31,728 figure represents the combined number of seats across all three courses and is not the number of MBBS seats alone.

MCC Counselling 2026: What Candidates Should Do Today

Candidates who have identified an error in their registration details should use the reset/unlock facility before 11 AM today, August 12.

Candidates should also regularly check their MCC login and the official counselling website for updates regarding choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment and subsequent counselling activities.