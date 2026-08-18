NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Releases Round 1 NRI-Eligible Candidate List; 732 Candidates Qualify

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 list of candidates eligible for NRI status conversion. A total of 732 candidates have been declared eligible for the conversion of their nationality from India to Non-Resident Indian (NRI).

The list has been released on 18th August 2026, containing the names and roll numbers of the candidates who were considered for NRI conversion based on their documents.

These candidates have been selected for NRI supernumerary quota seats for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling. The results of seat allotment in Round 1 would be declared on 19th August.

The complete list can be accessed at the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

Direct link to check the list

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Meaning of NRI eligible list

The NRI eligible candidate list contains those candidates who have been found eligible to be considered under the NRI quota for counselling.

Those who find their names in this list may now be considered for seats as per their rank in the NEET UG exam and as per their eligibility and choice.

However, being in the list of NRIs does not automatically mean getting a seat. The allocation will depend upon the rank of the candidate and the options available for allocation of seats.

Moreover, the candidates need to make sure that their documents related to NRI and others for admission purposes are ready in case they get the seat.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to check the list

Step 1: Go to the MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the notice named “NRI List of Eligible Candidates For UG Round 1 (2026-27)” posted on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for viewing the list of eligible candidates.

Step 4: Verify your name and NEET UG roll number from the list.

Step 5: Download and save the document.

It is advisable to verify the list and take a print out of the document to be used for the purpose of counselling.

Direct link to check the list

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Next counselling stage

The next important activity for candidates whose names appear in the NRI list is Round 1 seat allotment.

Based on the choices and NEET UG rank, eligibility and availability of seats, MCC will conduct the Round 1 seat allotment for candidates. The Round 1 seat allotment result is expected to be declared on August 19, 2026.

Candidates will have to visit the allotted institution and complete the admission formalities within the stipulated time period.

Candidates who fail to get seats in Round 1 can get seats in any other rounds, if available, based on the MCC counselling rules and their eligibility.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1: Important counselling dates

Candidates can refer to the following dates:

Submission of Choices: Till August 14, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment: On August 17, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: On August 19, 2026

Reporting and Joining: From August 20 to August 25, 2026

Verification of Joined Candidates' Details: On August 26, 2026

As per the information provided by the MCC, candidates must visit the counselling website from time to time for any notices. The candidates allotted NRI quota seats need to make sure that all documents are ready for NRI admissions before joining the allotted college.