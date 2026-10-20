NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Releases Revised Provisional Stray Round Seat Allotment List; Check Details Here |

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional list for the revised allotment of seats for NEET UG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round. Those who have applied and participated in the counselling process can view their allotment status using the PDF format provided on the official website of the MCC.

The revised list includes the allotment information of candidates with details like NEET rank, allotted quota, institution, course, allotted category, candidate category, and allotment status for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses.

Direct link to check the result

NEET UG 2026 stray round: Institutes and courses

The revised provisional allotment list includes MBBS seats at several prominent medical institutions across the country. These include the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Patna, King George’s Medical University in Lucknow, Grant Medical College in Mumbai and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh.

Other institutions featured in the list include the University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital in New Delhi, JIPMER Karaikal, the Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Kolkata, Patna Medical College and the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

Candidates should refer to the official PDF to verify their individual allotment details, including the institute, course and applicable quota and category.

NEET UG counselling 2026: How to check revised seat allotment

Candidates can follow these steps to check the revised provisional stray round seat allotment list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee.

Step 2: Navigate to the NEET UG counselling 2026 section.

Step 3: Look for the link to the revised provisional stray round seat allotment list.

Step 4: Open the allotment PDF.

Step 5: Search for your NEET rank or other allotment details in the document.

Step 6: Verify the allotted institute, course, quota, category and allotment status mentioned against your entry.

Candidates are advised to carefully review all the details in the revised list and follow the admission instructions issued by the committee.

NEET UG 2026 stray round: Important instructions for candidates

As per the instructions provided along with the allotment list, candidates who have undergone a change in category or quota in the same institution and course need to get a relieving letter generated online and join in the revised allotment through the revised category or quota.

These candidates also need to get a new online-generated admission letter with regard to the revised allotment. The instructions also caution the candidate regarding cancellation of the allotted seat if the candidate fails to complete all the admission formalities as required.

It is thus incumbent upon such candidates to ensure that they complete the entire process as per the requirement.

For instructions applicable to the allotment, please visit the official website of the MCC.