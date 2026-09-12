NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Releases Revised Provisional Result For Round 2 At mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here | Official notice

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Revised Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised provisional result for NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can check the revised allotment result through the official MCC counselling portal.

According to Notice No. 20, dated September 12, 2026, candidates have been advised to carefully check their revised provisional results and report any discrepancy to MCC within the specified deadline.

The revised provisional result is indicative in nature and subject to change. MCC has clarified that candidates cannot claim any right over a seat allotted in the revised provisional result.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to check the result pdf

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Revised Result: Objection Deadline

Candidates who find any discrepancy in their revised provisional result can raise the issue with MCC up to 3 PM on September 12, 2026.

The discrepancy must be reported through the “Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System” available on the Candidate Login Portal.

Candidates should note that the revised provisional result is not the final seat allotment result. MCC has stated that the provisional result is subject to change.

The committee has also clarified that the revised provisional result cannot be challenged before a court of law.

Candidates advised not to approach allotted colleges yet

MCC has specifically advised candidates to approach their allotted college or institute only after the declaration of the final result.

Therefore, candidates who have received an allotment in the revised provisional result should wait for the final result before proceeding with admission or reporting-related formalities.

The final result will determine the confirmed seat allotment for Round 2.

Steps to check the provisional result

Candidates can follow these steps to check their revised provisional result:

Step 1: Visit the official MCC counselling website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the UG Medical Counselling section.

Step 3: Look for the link to the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Revised Provisional Result.

Step 4: Click on the result link.

Step 5: Check the allotment details using the required login credentials, wherever applicable.

Step 6: Download or save a copy of the revised provisional result for future reference.

Step 7: Carefully verify the allotted seat and other details mentioned in the result.

Step 8: If there is any discrepancy, submit the grievance through the Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System before the deadline.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Instructions

MCC has asked candidates to carefully examine their revised provisional results and immediately report any discrepancy within the stipulated time.

Candidates should also remember that:

The revised result is provisional and indicative.

The allotment is subject to change.

Candidates cannot claim any right over a seat based on the revised provisional result.

The revised provisional result cannot be challenged in a court of law.

Candidates should approach the allotted college or institute only after the final result is declared.

MCC will issue the final Round 2 result after considering the relevant changes and discrepancies, following which candidates will be able to proceed with the next stage of the counselling process.