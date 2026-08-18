NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Extends Round 1 Choice Filling Till 11:59 PM Today At mcc.nic.in; Choice Locking Underway

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for choice filling in Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2026. Candidates can now submit their preferred colleges and courses until 11:59 PM today, August 18.

The decision was announced through a notice issued by MCC on August 17. According to the notice, choice locking for Round 1 began at 5:30 PM on August 17. Candidates who have already entered their preferences should review them carefully and lock their choices within the permitted window.

The counselling is being conducted for undergraduate medical and dental admissions through the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct Link for Choice Filling And Choice Locking

Direct Link To Check Seat Matrix For Round 1

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1: What candidates need to know

MCC has advised candidates to regularly check its official website for further updates. Since the choice list plays a key role in seat allotment, students should make sure their preferences are arranged in the order in which they actually want the seats.

Candidates should also verify their filled choices before locking them. Once choices are locked, changes may not be possible during the same choice-filling window.

The Round 1 seat allotment process is scheduled to follow the extended choice-filling period, with the result expected on August 19.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Choice Filling: August 6 to August 18, 2026

Last date for choice filling: August 18, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

Choice Locking: From August 17, 2026, at 5:30 PM

Processing of Seat Allotment: August 18, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 19, 2026

Reporting and Joining: August 20 to August 25, 2026

Verification of Joined Candidates' Date: August 26, 2026

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Steps to fill and lock choice

The candidate can go through the entire process via the MCC counselling portal by following the below-mentioned instructions:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC and sign-in using the credentials created during registration.

Step 2: Go to the candidate dashboard and look for the choice filling section.

Step 3: Ensure that the counselling fee is paid.

Step 4: Go to ‘Available Choices’ for checking the colleges and courses available for choice selection.

Step 5: Choose ‘Choice Filling’ and fill in the necessary information.

Step 6: Do OTP verification if required.

Step 7: Fill in the desired colleges and courses into your choice list.

Step 8: Arrange the choices in the priority order.

Step 9: Click on 'Save and Continue' or 'Save and Go to Home'.

Step 10: Go to 'View Filled Choice(s)' to view the choice list thoroughly.

Step 11: Once the choice list is finalised, click on ‘Choice Locking’.

Step 12: Complete the process of OTP verification and password verification.

Step 13: Check the choice status from the candidate dashboard to see if it is ‘Locked'.

Step 14: Print the locked choices from the section ‘Print Locked Choice(s)’.

Direct Link for Choice Filling And Choice Locking

NEET UG Counselling 2026: What's next?

Once the process of filling the choice and locking is completed, the preferences will be processed by the MCC along with the seat matrix and candidate details for the Round 1 allocation.

The result of the seat allocation for NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 will be declared on August 19. The candidates who will be allotted seats will have to report at their respective institutes during August 20 to August 25 to get admitted.

The candidates are requested to visit the official website, mcc.nic.in for any updates regarding the counselling schedule.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Helpdesk

Those who need counselling-related help may contact the MCC helpline given under the "Contact Us" part on the website. The MCC has given the helpline number 7824848020 and also the email id mcc2026@gov.in for any questions from the candidates.