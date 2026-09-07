NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Adds 30 MBBS Seats To Round 2 Seat Matrix; Check Details At mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 30 MBBS seats to the Round 2 seat matrix of NEET UG Counselling 2026. The newly added seats are spread across three medical colleges in Karnataka and Bihar.

According to MCC Notice No. 19, dated September 5, the seats were added after the counselling authority received information from the respective institutes. Candidates participating in Round 2 will be able to include these newly added seats while filling their choices.

30 MBBS seats added to Round 2

The newly added seats include 15 seats at Bagalkote Medical College and Research Institute in Karnataka, seven seats at Government Medical College Chapra (Saran) in Bihar and eight seats at Shri Ram Janki Medical College and Hospital, Samastipur.

The institute-wise details are as follows:

Bagalkote Medical College and Research Institute, Bagalkote - 15 MBBS seats

UR: 6

ST: 1

SC: 2

OBC: 3

OBC PwD: 1

EWS: 2

Government Medical College Chapra (Saran) - 7 MBBS seats

UR: 4

SC: 1

OBC: 2

Shri Ram Janki Medical College and Hospital, Samastipur - 8 MBBS seats

UR: 1

UR PwD: 1

ST: 1

SC: 2

OBC: 2

EWS: 1

All the seats listed by MCC are under the All India Quota.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2: Key Dates

The Round 2 choice-filling and locking process is currently underway. As per the latest schedule, candidates can continue to modify and lock their choices until September 9, 2026.

The reset facility for Round 2 choice filling is available until 5 PM on September 7, allowing candidates to clear their existing choices and make fresh selections before proceeding with the choice-filling process.

The Round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on September 11, 2026.

Candidates should carefully review the updated seat matrix before finalising their preferences, particularly in view of the 30 newly added MBBS seats.