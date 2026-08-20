NEET UG Counselling 2026: Maharashtra MBBS, BDS CAP Round 1 Schedule Revised; Check Details Here

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2026-27. The revised schedule was issued on August 19 following the extension of the All India Quota counselling schedule by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

As per the revised schedule, online registration and session application for MBBS and BDS courses will begin today, August 20, at 8 pm. Candidates who have not registered earlier as per Notices 3 and 8 can complete their registration until 8 pm on August 21.

Candidates who have already registered but have not completed the fee payment can also pay the registration fee during the designated window. The payment facility will remain open from 8 pm on August 20 to 10 pm on August 21. A candidate will be considered registered only after successful payment of the registration fee.

Direct Link To Check Notice

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Document Upload Deadline

Candidates must upload and submit coloured scanned copies of all required original documents from 8 pm today, August 20, until 11:59 pm on August 21.

Candidates who had failed to upload their documents earlier will also be allowed to upload the required documents during this period. After uploading all documents, candidates must click on the 'Submit' button. The CET Cell has clarified that failure to submit the form after uploading the documents may result in rejection of the application.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Revised CAP Round 1 Schedule

Grievance period for candidates in the provisional merit list dated August 18: August 19 to August 20, up to 5 pm

Online registration and session application: August 20, 8 pm to August 21, 8 pm

Registration fee payment: August 20, 8 pm to August 21, 10 pm

Document upload and submission: August 20, 8 pm to August 21, 11:59 pm

Online document verification: August 23

Revised registered candidate list: August 23

Revised provisional merit list: August 23

Grievance submission for newly registered candidates: August 24, up to 5 pm

Final merit list: August 25

Seat matrix: August 25

Choice/preference filling: August 26 to August 29, up to 5:30 pm

CAP Round 1 seat allotment: August 30

Physical joining at the allotted college: August 31 to September 4, up to 5:30 pm

Candidates included in the provisional merit list published on August 18 were given an opportunity to raise grievances from August 19 to August 20, up to 5 pm. The CET Cell has clarified that these candidates will not be given another opportunity to raise grievances at a later stage.

The revised provisional merit list will be published on August 23, followed by the final merit list on August 25. The seat matrix will also be published on August 25.

Candidates will be able to fill their college and course preferences from August 26 to August 29, up to 5:30 pm. The CAP Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 30.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 will have to report physically to their respective colleges with all original documents and the required fee demand draft between August 31 and September 4, up to 5:30 pm.

The CET Cell has stated that the schedule may be changed depending on directions from the MCC, AACCC, Central Government, Maharashtra Government or courts.

For NRI candidates: NRI candidates must register on the Foreign Candidate Registration Portal by 11:59 pm today, August 20, for verification of their eligibility. The subsequent admission schedule will remain the same as mentioned above.