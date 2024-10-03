NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins; Apply NOW!

NEET UG Counselling 2024 | Official website

The MCC NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 3 registration period will open on October 3, 2024, according to the Medical Counselling Committee. The registration link for candidates interested in applying for the counselling round may be found at mcc.nic.in, the MCC's official website.

The last day to register is October 8, 2024. October 5 is when the choice filling will open, and it will close on October 8, 2024. On October 8, the option locking feature will be accessible from 4 p.m. until 11:55 p.m. October 9, 2024, is when the seat allotment will be processed. On October 11, 2024, the outcome will be made public. The period for reporting for candidates who have been allocated seats is October 12–October 18, 2024.

Round 3 Registration Dates - October 3 to 8, 2024

Round 3 Choice Filling - October 5 to 8, 2024

Round 3 Choice Locking - October 8, 2024

Round 3 Seat Allotment Result - October 11, 2024

Round 3 Institute Reporting - October 12 to 18, 2024

From October 19–October 20, 2024, the information of joined candidates will be checked.

How to register?



-Go to mcc.nic.in, the official website of MCC.

-On the home page, click the registration link for MCC NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 3.

-After entering your registration information, click "Submit."

-Now complete the application and upload the required files.

Read Also How To Prepare For NEET - Effective Tips To Get Success In The Exam

-After finishing, pay the application fee.

-Press the submit button to download the page.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.



It is not necessary for candidates who applied for Rounds 1 or 2 but were not assigned a seat to register again. Candidates who did not register in Rounds 1 or 2 (with full payment of fees; registration and security) or who rejected or were not reported in Rounds 1 or 2 must register again in Round 3 with full payment of fees.

Per the MCC schedule, the committee would hold four rounds of counselling (Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Online Stray Vacancy Round) for All India Quota (15%), Deemed, Central Universities, All AIIMS Institutes, JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal).