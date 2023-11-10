NEET UG Counselling 2023: Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Out; Know How To Check

The schedule states that November 15 is the deadline for admissions | representative pic/ Pixabay

The seat allotment results for the NEET UG counselling 2023 special stray vacancy round have been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). On the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates who applied for the MBBS and BDS counselling can view their allotted seat. In the special round, 302 candidates have been given seats. The schedule states that November 15 is the deadline for admissions.

Rank, allotted quota, allotted institute, course, allotted category, candidate category, and remarks are all mentioned in the seat allocation PDF.

Choices could be locked beginning at 4 p.m. the day before and ending at midnight. According to the schedule, seat distribution was scheduled for November 6–7.

Those who have been given seats have until November 8 to November 15 to report to their respective colleges.

Notably, the management quota for MBBS seats has been increased by three seats at Vinayaka Mission Medical College and Hospital in Puducherry, Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital in Chennai, and Sri Siddhartha Medical College in Karnataka. In accordance with the updated seat distribution, the College of Nursing, RML, has reduced the number of available MBBS seats by two in the open and OBC categories.

Steps to check NEET UG seat allotment

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

Click on the link for final seat allotment

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Check the allotment status

Download the PDF and save it for future reference

