NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC extends date for reporting of Stray Vacancy Round

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the reporting date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2021 stray vacancy round. Candidates can now report to colleges against stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling till 5 pm of April 11.

Candidates can check the circular on the official website of MCC-- mcc.nic.in. The MCC has also allowed the postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats to report to the colleges in hybrid mode this year.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 04:15 PM IST