NEET-UG Controversy: Dharmendra Pradhan Assures Students' Careers Are Safe Amid CBI Probe Demand

Amid calls for a CBI and Supreme Court-monitored probe into the ongoing NEET-UG exam controversy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured on Friday that no student's career will be at risk.

Following allegations of irregularities and inflated marks, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Thursday that it has canceled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates. A retest is scheduled for June 23 for these students, with results expected before June 30.

Meanwhile, Pradhan said that the central government is committed to protecting the interests of NEET examinees.

“I want to assure the students that all their concerns will be addressed with fairness and equity. No student will be at a disadvantage and no child’s career will be at jeopardy,” Pradhan said in a post on X

He added that the Supreme Court is aware of the facts related to the NEET examination and that the government will take all necessary actions for the well-being of students as per the court's directions.

Pradhan also mentioned that the NEET counseling process will begin soon, stressing the importance of moving forward without confusion.

The Supreme Court, hearing a PIL filed by Hiten Singh Kashyap, sought responses from the Centre and the NTA on Friday regarding a plea for a CBI probe into the exam irregularities. A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also requested responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Bihar government within two weeks.

Criticizing the Central government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the futures of 24 lakh students appearing for the NEET examination are at risk due to the Modi government's actions. Earlier this week, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole also demanded a probe by the central agency.