NEET UG 2026 Topper List OUT: Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal Share AIR 1 With 715 Marks; 11.21 Lakh Qualify

NEET UG 2026 Topper List Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2026 results on the official website. Along with the result and statistics, the agency has released the All India Ranker. Both candidates secured 715 out of 720 marks, the highest score recorded in this year's examination.

The results, declared on July 16, 2026, have been released ahead of the medical counselling process, allowing admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical programmes to proceed as scheduled

NEET UG 2026 Topper List Out: Joint AIR 1 With 715 Marks

This year saw two candidates share the top position nationwide.

NEET UG 2026 All India Rank 1

AIR 1: Aryan Gupta (Punjab) – 715/720

AIR 1: Panshul Bansal (Haryana) – 715/720

According to the NTA, 19 candidates scored above 700 marks, while 138 candidates secured more than 690 marks out of 720.

NEET UG 2026 Topper List Out: Top performers from across the country

The top-ranking candidates came from several states, highlighting the nationwide competition in the medical entrance examination.

The NTA said the Top 17 candidates, each scoring more than 705 marks, belong to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Among the 138 candidates who scored above 690 marks:

More than 93 per cent were appearing for NEET for the first time.

Nearly 99 per cent belonged to the 17–19 years age group.

These candidates represented 66 cities across the country

State And Union Territory Toppers

The NTA has also released the names of toppers from every State and Union Territory. Some of the notable names include:

Punjab: Aryan Gupta – 715 marks

Haryana: Panshul Bansal – 715 marks

Ladakh: Jigmet Yangchan Lamo – 530 marks

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Dhruv Tripathi – 606 marks

Lakshadweep: Fahmida Anees – 573 marks

According to the agency, 17 state toppers scored 700 marks or above, while 26 state toppers secured more than 690 marks.

More Than 11 Lakh Candidates Qualify

The NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted on June 21, 2026, across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 11.21 lakh qualified.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages, and candidates from all 36 States and Union Territories participated.

The NTA also reported that more than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women, with female candidates recording a slightly higher qualification rate than male candidates.

NEET UG 2026 Topper List Out: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download their scorecards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2026 Result link.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: View your scorecard and All India Rank.

Step 6: Download and print the result for future admission and counselling.