NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Counselling Registration Begins At mcc.nic.in; Apply By Sept 27, Check Choice Filling And Seat Allotment Dates |

NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Counselling Registration: NEET UG 2026 Round 3 counselling registration for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses through 15% AIQ quota is now underway through Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates eligible for NEET UG 2026 can apply for Round 3 registration at the MCC online portal, which is available at mcc.nic.in.

The date for NEET UG 2026 Round 3 registration and fee payment will be open till September 27, 2026. The deadline for NEET UG 2026 Round 3 registration will be September 27, 2026, at 3 pm, according to the server time.

NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Counselling Schedule

According to the MCC schedule, the key dates for Round 3 are as follows:

Verification of tentative seat matrix by participating institutes: September 21, 2026

Registration and payment: September 22 to September 27, 2026, up to 3 pm

Last date for payment: September 27, up to 6 pm

Choice filling and locking: September 23 to September 28, 2026

Choice filling deadline: September 28, up to 12 noon

Choice locking: September 27 from 7 pm to September 28, up to 12 noon

Seat allotment processing: September 28 to September 29, 2026

Round 3 seat allotment result: September 30, 2026

Reporting and joining: October 1 to October 9, 2026

Verification of joined candidates by institutes: October 10, 2026

Candidates should note the separate deadlines for registration, fee payment, choice filling and choice locking to avoid missing any stage of the counselling process.

How To Register For NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Counselling

The following procedure is to be followed to register for NEET UG Round 3 via the MCC website:

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Open the UG Medical Counselling option from the menu

Step 3: Click the registration link for NEET UG 2026 Round 3

Step 4: Provide the mandatory NEET UG 2026 and personal information

Step 5: Complete the registration and make the requisite counseling fees payment

Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page for further use.

Once they have registered, they can go ahead and fill in their choices according to the schedule provided. Candidates must note that choice locking is another process with its own deadline. The candidates must ensure they scrutinise their choice of college(s) before the process of choice locking.

Round 3 of the counseling process will help in seat allocation for the NEET UG 2026 candidates who would like to pursue MBBS/BDS courses through MCC counseling process.