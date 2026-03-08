NEET UG 2026 Registration Closing Today At 9 PM: Last Chance For Candidates To Apply At neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency will close the NEET UG 2026 registration window today, i.e., 8 March 2026. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in charge of the application process, and people can apply online on the official website. Candidates who want to take the national-level medical entrance exam must turn in their applications by 9 PM today. The deadline for paying the fee is 11:50 PM.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) 2026 registration process started on February 8, 2026. People who haven't filled out their forms yet should do so as soon as possible to avoid problems with the website or payments at the last minute.

The NEET UG 2026 test will be administered offline using a pen and paper format. The exam will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM IST and will last three hours. The exam will be administered in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, so that students from all over the nation can take it.

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Application form submission: February 8 to March 8, 2026 (till 9:00 PM)

Last date for successful fee payment: March 8, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Application correction window: March 10 to March 12, 2026

NEET UG 2026 examination date: May 3, 2026 (Sunday)

NEET UG 2026: Steps To Register

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Go to the NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the link that says "New Registration."

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and make your login information.

Step 4: Use the application number and password to log in.

Step 5: Fill out your personal information, school information, and the city where you want to take the test.

Step 6: Upload the documents you need in the right format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee online and send in the form.

Direct link to apply online

NEET UG 2026: Application Fee

As per the NTA information bulletin, the application fee structure is given below:

General category: Rs 1,700

General-EWS and OBC-NCL: Rs 1,600

SC, ST, PwD, and third-gender candidates: Rs 1,000

Candidates applying from outside India: Rs 9,500

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Documents Required for Application

Candidates applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) 2026 should keep the following documents prepared before starting the application process:

Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets or certificates for verification of date of birth and academic details

A valid photo identity proof, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, or driving license

Category certificate for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC-NCL, or EWS categories (if applicable)

PwBD certificate for candidates applying under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities quota

Permanent residential address details

Correspondence address

Recent passport-size photograph scanned in the prescribed format

Scanned signature uploaded according to the format specified in the application guidelines

Before starting the registration process, candidates should make sure that all of their documents are in the prescribed size and format. This will help candidates avoid delays when filling out the application form.



NEET UG 2026 Registration: Helpline Desk

Candidates can email the National Testing Agency (NTA) at neetug2026@nta.ac.in if they have any questions or need help with the exam or application process.