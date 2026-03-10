NEET UG 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At 9 PM; Apply Online At neet.nta.nic.in | Website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/

NEET UG 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended registration deadline for NEET UG 2026 tomorrow. The current NEET UG 2026 registration deadline is March 11, 2026. The official website, neet.nta.nic.in, is where candidates should submit their online applications. Candidates must turn in the NEET application form 2026 by 9:00 p.m. on March 11 and pay the form fees by 11:50 p.m. The NTA NEET 2026 application form is only available on the official NTA website.

Important dates

NEET UG 2026 Registration: February 8 to March 8, 2026 (till 9:00 PM)

Last date for successful fee payment: March 8, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Application correction window: March 10 to March 12, 2026

NEET UG 2026 examination date: May 3, 2026 (Sunday)

NEET UG 2026: Application Fee

As per the NTA information bulletin, the application fee structure is given below:

General category: Rs 1,700

General-EWS and OBC-NCL: Rs 1,600

SC, ST, PwD, and third-gender candidates: Rs 1,000

Candidates applying from outside India: Rs 9,500

NEET UG 2026: Steps To Register

To finish the registration process, candidates can take the following actions:

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in, the NEET website.

Step 2: Click "New Registration."

Step 3: Carefully read the instructions and create your login credentials.

Step 4: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 5: Enter the city where you wish to take the test, your personal information, and the details of your school.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents in the appropriate format.

Step 7: Fill out the form and pay the application fee online.

Direct link to apply

Required documents

Passport-sized photograph

Postcard-sized photograph

Left and right-hand thumb and finger impressions

Candidate’s signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

Class 10 or equivalent pass certificate

Class 10 or equivalent mark sheet

CGPA to percentage conversion certificate (if applicable)

Identity proof for verification

Address proof (permanent and present address)

PwBD certificate (for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, if applicable)

Citizenship certificate (for foreign, NRI, or OCI candidates)

NEET UG 2026: Exam details

Exam Mode: Offline (Pen and Paper Based Test)

Exam Time: Three hours

Exam hours: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST)

Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu are among the languages offered.

To accommodate candidates from all over the nation, the test will be administered in several languages.

NEET UG 2026: Courses for Admission

Medical

Dental

Ayurveda

Siddha

Unani

Homoeopathy

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Helpline Desk

Candidates can email the National Testing Agency (NTA) at neetug2026@nta.ac.in if they have any questions or need help with the exam or application process.