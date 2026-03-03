NEET UG 2026 Registration Closes March 8 At neet.nta.nic.in; Submit Applications By 9:00 PM

NEET UG 2026 registration | neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 Registration: The registration window for NEET UG 2026 will close on March 8, 2026. On the official NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in, candidates must submit their online applications and pay the fees by the application deadline of 9:00 PM and the fee deadline of 11:50 PM.

The entire registration process is overseen by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA is only taking online applications, and candidates must follow this procedure, according to the public notice made on February 8, 2026.

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Important Date and time

Application Start Date: February 8, 2026

Last Date to Apply: March 8, 2026 (up to 9:00 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: March 8, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Application Correction Window: March 10 to March 12, 2026

Exam Date: May 3, 2026

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST)

Exam Duration: 180 minutes

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Application Fee

General: ₹1,700

General – EWS / OBC-NCL: ₹1,600

SC / ST / PwBD / Third Gender: ₹1,000

Candidates Outside India: ₹9,500

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the "NEET UG 2026 Registration" link.

Step 3: Complete the initial registration by entering your personal information.

Step 4: Fill out the comprehensive application.

Step 5: In accordance with the guidelines, upload any necessary papers.

Step 6: Pay the application cost online.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page after submitting the form.

NEET UG 2026 Registration: Exam Pattern

Mode of Exam: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)

Question Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology)

Subject-wise Distribution

Physics: 45 questions – 180 marks

Chemistry: 45 questions – 180 marks

Biology: 90 questions – 360 marks

Overall Structure

Total Questions: 180

Maximum Marks: 720

Options per Question: 4

Correct Answers: Only one correct option per question