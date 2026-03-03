NEET UG 2026 Registration Closes March 8 At neet.nta.nic.in; Submit Applications By 9:00 PM

NEET UG 2026 Registration: The registration window for NEET UG 2026 will close on March 8, 2026. On the official NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in, candidates must submit their online applications and pay the fees by the application deadline of 9:00 PM and the fee deadline of 11:50 PM.
The entire registration process is overseen by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA is only taking online applications, and candidates must follow this procedure, according to the public notice made on February 8, 2026.
NEET UG 2026 Registration: Important Date and time
Application Start Date: February 8, 2026
Last Date to Apply: March 8, 2026 (up to 9:00 PM)
Last Date for Fee Payment: March 8, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)
Application Correction Window: March 10 to March 12, 2026
Exam Date: May 3, 2026
Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST)
Exam Duration: 180 minutes
NEET UG 2026 Registration: Application Fee
General: ₹1,700
General – EWS / OBC-NCL: ₹1,600
SC / ST / PwBD / Third Gender: ₹1,000
Candidates Outside India: ₹9,500
NEET UG 2026 Registration: Steps to register
Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in, the official website.
Step 2: Click the "NEET UG 2026 Registration" link.
Step 3: Complete the initial registration by entering your personal information.
Step 4: Fill out the comprehensive application.
Step 5: In accordance with the guidelines, upload any necessary papers.
Step 6: Pay the application cost online.
Step 7: Download the confirmation page after submitting the form.
NEET UG 2026 Registration: Exam Pattern
Mode of Exam: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)
Question Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Total Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology)
Subject-wise Distribution
Physics: 45 questions – 180 marks
Chemistry: 45 questions – 180 marks
Biology: 90 questions – 360 marks
Overall Structure
Total Questions: 180
Maximum Marks: 720
Options per Question: 4
Correct Answers: Only one correct option per question