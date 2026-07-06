NEET UG 2026 Refunds Begin; NTA Closes Portal Tomorrow At neet.nta.nic.in, Candidates Must Submit Bank Details Before 11:50 PM

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started processing refunds for eligible NEET UG 2026 candidates and has urged applicants who have not yet submitted or corrected their bank account details to do so before the deadline. The facility to update refund details will close at 11:50 pm on July 7, 2026, on the official NEET UG website.

In its latest notification, the NTA said refunds have already begun for candidates who have successfully confirmed their bank account information. However, the agency noted that only 8,29,510 candidates have updated or verified their bank details so far, urging the remaining eligible applicants to complete the process without delay.

The refund facility has been made available on the official portal, neet.nta.nic.in.

Direct Link To Check Refund

NEET UG 2026: Refund process follows NEET UG 2026 Cancellation

The refund exercise comes after the controversy surrounding the NEET UG 2026 paper leak, which led to the cancellation of the original examination. The NTA later conducted a re-examination on June 21, 2026, and initiated the refund process for eligible candidates.

Candidates seeking a refund must log in to the NEET UG 2026 registration portal using their application number and password and submit their bank account details through the dedicated refund link.

The agency has clarified that once the information is submitted, it will be treated as final and no further modifications will be allowed.

Details candidates need to submit

To ensure the refund is processed smoothly, candidates should keep the following information ready:

Account holder's name (as per bank records)

Bank account number

IFSC code

Bank name

Scanned copy of a cancelled cheque (optional but recommended for verification)

The NTA has advised candidates to upload a cancelled cheque, wherever possible, to help verify the bank account details and avoid errors during the refund process.

How to submit bank details

Candidates can complete the process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG 2026 registration portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 3: Click on the Refund link available on the dashboard.

Step 4: Enter the required bank account details carefully

Step 5: Upload a scanned cancelled cheque, if available.

Step 6: Verify all the information before submitting.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link To Check Refund

Likely refund amount by category

According to the information shared by the agency, the expected refund amount is:

General: ₹1,700

OBC/EWS: ₹1,600

SC/ST/PwD: ₹1,000

NRI Candidates: ₹8,500

The refund is expected to be credited through the same payment mode used while paying the examination fee, including bank account, debit card, credit card, UPI or digital wallet.

Candidates who made the payment through a cyber café or another person's bank account should coordinate with the individual through whose account the payment was made, as the refund will generally be processed to the original payment source.

With the bank detail submission window closing at 11:50 pm on July 7, the NTA has advised all eligible candidates who have not yet completed the process to do so immediately. Failure to submit accurate bank account information within the stipulated time could delay or prevent the processing of the examination fee refund.