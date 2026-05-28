NEET UG 2026 Refund Window Extended Till June 22; NTA Asks Candidates To Submit Bank Details

NEET UG 2026 Refund Window: The time for students to provide their bank information for the NEET UG 2026 reimbursement has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The amended schedule states that candidates must submit their bank account information by June 22, 2026, in order to receive a refund for the postponed NEET UG exam.

📢 NEET (UG)-2026 | Fee Refund Update



Important announcement for candidates yet to submit bank details for fee refund!



The last date has been extended to 22nd June 2026 (till 11:50 PM) 🗓️



✅ ~13 lakh candidates have already updated their details

⏳ If you haven't yet — don't… pic.twitter.com/Poy22425YK — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 27, 2026

Approximately 13 lakh candidates have updated their bank account information thus far. The NEET UG 2026 exams were originally scheduled for May 3, 2026, but were later cancelled due to a paper leak. The NTA has given candidates the chance to request a refund. To claim the refund, candidates must log in to the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal using their credentials and access the refund link to submit their bank account details.

The bank account information input feature will be accessible until June 22, 2026, at 11:50 p.m.

NEET UG 2026 Refund Window: Steps to apply for refund

Step 1: Go to the NEET UG 2026 official website.

Step 2: Select the Refund Window.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 4: Click the link and enter the bank name, account number, IFSC code, and account holder's name precisely as they show up on your bank account.

Step 5: A scanned copy of a cancelled cheque may also be uploaded by candidates.

Step 6: Select "Save and Submit."

For the most recent information on the exam and refund procedure, candidates are encouraged to often visit the official NEET UG website.