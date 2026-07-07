NEET UG 2026 Refund Portal Closes Today At 11:50 PM; Submit Bank Details At neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has urged eligible NEET UG 2026 candidates to submit or verify their bank account details today, July 7, as the refund portal will close at 11:50 PM.

Candidates who miss the deadline may face delays in receiving their examination fee refund. The refund process was initiated after the cancellation of the original NEET UG 2026 examination following the paper leak controversy. The re-examination was conducted on June 21, 2026, and the NTA has now begun processing refunds for eligible candidates.

According to the latest notification, refunds have already started for candidates who have successfully confirmed their bank details. However, the agency said that only 8,29,510 candidates have updated or verified their information so far and urged the remaining applicants to complete the process immediately.

Candidates can update their details through the official website neet.nta.nic.in .

Direct Link To Check Refund

NEET UG 2026: Details Required For Refund

Candidates should keep the following information ready while submitting their refund request:

Account holder's name (as per bank records)

Bank account number

IFSC code

Bank name

Scanned copy of a cancelled cheque (optional but recommended)

The NTA has advised candidates to upload a cancelled cheque wherever possible to avoid verification errors during the refund process.

NEET UG 2026: How To Submit Bank Details

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in .

Step 2: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 3: Click on the Refund link available on the dashboard.

Step 4: Enter the required bank account details carefully.

Step 5: Upload a scanned cancelled cheque, if available.

Step 6: Verify all the information before submitting.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET UG 2026: Expected Refund Amount by Category

According to the information shared by the agency, the expected refund amount is:

General: ₹1,700

OBC / EWS: ₹1,600

SC / ST / PwD: ₹1,000

NRI Candidates: ₹8,500

NEET UG 2026: Important Points

The refund will generally be credited through the same payment mode used while paying the examination fee.

Candidates who paid through a cyber café or another person's bank account should coordinate with that individual, as the refund is likely to be processed to the original payment source.

Once bank details are submitted, no further modifications will be allowed.