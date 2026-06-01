NEET-UG 2026 Re-Test: Supreme Court Refuses Plea For Computer-Based Exam; Test To Continue In Pen-And-Paper Mode

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The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to conduct the upcoming NEET-UG 2026 re-examination in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode instead of the existing pen-and-paper format. With the re-test scheduled for June 21, the court's decision effectively means that the examination will proceed in the current format, as reported by Live Law.

A bench comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice Aravind Kumar expressed its unwillingness to intervene at this stage and adjourned the matter until July.

Court cites practical challenges

The plea was filed by Rajya Sabha MP Sudhakar Singh and originally sought several reforms related to the NEET examination system. However, during Monday's hearing, the petitioner's counsel informed the court that he was pressing only one request, that the re-examination be conducted in CBT mode.

"Today I am not pressing any other prayer. It should be CBT," the counsel submitted.

According to the Live Law reports, Justice Narasimha, however, noted that the Supreme Court had already dismissed similar requests in the past. When the counsel argued that authorities were moving ahead with arrangements for a physical examination on June 21, the bench pointed to the logistical difficulties involved in altering the format at such a late stage.

"You know what kind of problems we are having. The examination was cancelled, it is being reconducted," Justice Narasimha observed.

The judge also referred to the pressure on authorities handling the re-test and reiterated that similar petitions had previously been rejected.

"We will keep it after vacation," the bench said while adjourning the matter to July.

Petition sought wide-ranging examination reforms

The petition was filed following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 after reports of a widespread paper leak surfaced. Apart from seeking a CBT-based examination, the plea called for a comprehensive overhaul of the national medical entrance examination system.

Among the key demands was a time-bound roadmap for transitioning NEET-UG entirely to a computer-based format, along with details regarding infrastructure creation, cybersecurity safeguards and accessibility measures for candidates.

The petitioner also sought the replacement of the National Testing Agency (NTA) with an independent statutory National Examination Authority equipped with stronger accountability and technological safeguards.

Calls for stronger security measures

The plea further requested the constitution of a high-level monitoring committee comprising a retired Supreme Court judge, educationists, cybersecurity experts, forensic scientists, psychologists and administrative specialists to recommend reforms for conducting secure national-level examinations, as reported by Live Law.

Other suggestions included encrypted digital transmission of question papers, biometric verification of candidates, AI-based surveillance systems, stronger cybersecurity protocols and mandatory digital locking of examination papers to reduce the risk of leaks.

The petitioner also sought strict criminal action against those allegedly involved in paper leak networks, including coaching centres, middlemen, institutions and officials. A separate request sought a status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on its probe into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

With the Supreme Court declining immediate relief, the June 21 re-examination is expected to be conducted in the traditional pen-and-paper mode as planned by the authorities.