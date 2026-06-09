NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination: Bihar Police Warns Students Against Fake Paper Leak Claims, Social Media Rumours

Patna: Days before the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, the Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has released a public alert for aspirants and their parents, advising them to be wary of any misinformation doing rounds on social media platforms.

Bihar: The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit has issued an advisory ahead of the NEET-2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, warning candidates about fake calls and social media messages promising question papers. The advisory urges candidates not to forward rumours and… pic.twitter.com/hDmQIGHz2n — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2026

The alert comes after rumors of cyber fraudsters and miscreants trying to swindle money from students through misinformation regarding leakages of question papers, answer keys, and securing admission with the help of money.

The EOU, which serves as Bihar's specialised agency for tackling examination-related crimes, said the integrity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination must be protected and warned that rumours could create unnecessary panic among candidates.

Fraudsters may use social media and fake calls

According to the advisory issued on June 9, cyber criminals may use platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, and X to circulate misleading messages about the examination. The agency cautioned that students could also receive fake phone calls, emails, or messages claiming to provide access to the NEET question paper or answer sheet before the examination.

Officials warned that such claims are fraudulent and are often used to cheat candidates and their families out of money.

The EOU said fraudsters may also spread unverified information regarding alleged examination malpractices in an attempt to create confusion about the conduct of the test.

Candidates asked not to forward rumours

The Bihar Police has advised students not to share or forward any message related to paper leaks or examination rumours without verification.

If candidates receive suspicious calls, emails, or social media messages demanding money in return for question papers or answer sheets, they have been asked to immediately report the matter to the nearest police station or cyber police station.

The advisory further stated that if any question paper or answer sheet is seen circulating online, candidates should inform the authorities and share details of the social media account or URL involved so that its authenticity can be verified and appropriate action can be taken.

Helpline numbers and reporting mechanism

Any individual, including students or any citizen, receiving such information on any disruption in the process of conducting the examination can immediately file a complaint before the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar at:

Mobile/WhatsApp: 9031829067

Email: digeou-bih@gov.in

National Cybercrime Helpline: 1930

The EOU said all such complaints will be investigated promptly.

Strict legal action for exam malpractice

The advisory also made it clear that the offenders would face legal action for the offences committed during the examinations. Bihar Police mentioned that according to Section 5 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, individuals indulged in such activities can be punished with imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine of ₹1 crore.

Moreover, stricter provisions are also there under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which can help in punishing individuals who are trying to tamper with public exams.

As per the upcoming NEET UG 2026 re-exam, the authorities have advised the candidates not to believe rumours or get caught in any scam.