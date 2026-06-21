NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Today: June 21 Admit Card And Photo ID Mandatory; Check Documents Required At Exam Centre

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NEET UG 2026 will be conducted today, June 21, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a final advisory for candidates appearing for the country's largest undergraduate medical entrance examination. Aspirants have been advised to carry all mandatory documents, avoid prohibited items, and reach their examination centres well before the gate-closing time.

In a message shared on X, the NTA wished candidates success and urged them to remain calm and confident. "This is the day you've prepared for. Stay calm, trust yourself, and give it your best — you've earned this moment," the agency said.

📢 NEET (UG) 2026



The re-examination is today, Sunday, 21 June 2026. If you haven't yet downloaded your admit card yet, do it immediately.



📥 Log in at the official website : type it into your browser yourself:https://t.co/lQbedgXNVO



❗ The 3rd May admit card is not valid for… pic.twitter.com/F1EbXv6KGf — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 21, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Documents Candidates Must Carry

Candidates must carry the following documents to the examination centre:

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

Valid Photo Identity Proof

Two Passport-Size Photographs

The NTA has advised students to keep these documents ready in advance and ensure that all details are clearly visible for verification purposes.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: May 3 Admit Card Not Valid

In a separate advisory regarding the NEET UG 2026 re-examination being held today, the NTA clarified that the admit card issued for the May 3 examination will not be accepted for entry.

"Carry only the admit card issued for the June 21 examination," the agency said, adding that candidates who have not yet downloaded their hall tickets should do so immediately from the official website.

The NTA further stated that it has reached out to candidates through public notices, SMS, email, and WhatsApp to ensure no eligible candidate is left without an admit card.

📢 NEET (UG) 2026



The re-examination is today, Sunday, 21 June 2026. If you haven't yet downloaded your admit card yet, do it immediately.



📥 Log in at the official website : type it into your browser yourself:https://t.co/lQbedgXNVO



❗ The 3rd May admit card is not valid for… pic.twitter.com/F1EbXv6KGf — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 21, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Timing Of NEET Exam

Entry Begins: 11:00 AM

Last Entry: 1:30 PM

Examination Starts: 2:00 PM

Examination Ends: 5:15 PM

Candidates arriving after 1:30 PM will not be allowed to enter the examination centre under any circumstances.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Items Not Allowed Inside the Examination Hall

Candidates must not carry the following items:

Mobile phones

Watches

Wallets

Food packets

The NTA has warned that possession of prohibited items may invite disciplinary action in accordance with examination rules.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA's Advice for Candidates

The agency has advised aspirants to:

Stay hydrated

Plan travel in advance and account for traffic delays

Reach the examination centre early

Carefully read all instructions mentioned on the admit card

Follow all examination guidelines

With lakhs of candidates set to appear for the examination today, the NTA has emphasised punctuality, proper documentation, and adherence to rules to ensure the smooth conduct of NEET UG 2026.