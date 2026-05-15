NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam To Be Held On June 21 After Paper Leak; NTA Says No Fresh Registration Needed

NEET UG: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the date for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination after the earlier test held on May 3 was cancelled amid paper leak allegations. As per the latest notification, the re-exam will be held on Sunday, 21st June 2026 in India as well as outside India.

📢 NEET (UG) 2026 — Examination Date Announced

The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026.

Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA.… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 15, 2026

This notification has come after ambiguity faced by hundreds of thousands of students aspiring to join medicine courses, regarding their exam’s future course. Following the cancellation of the original exam, students across the country had been searching online for updates regarding the revised schedule and exam process.

Existing applications to remain valid

In its statement, the NTA clarified that candidates will not have to submit fresh application forms for the re-examination. The agency said that all details submitted earlier including application forms, exam city preferences, and candidature information, will remain valid for the upcoming test.

This means students who had already registered for NEET UG 2026 can directly appear for the re-exam without going through the registration process again.

The testing agency also confirmed that revised admit cards will be issued soon on the official NEET website. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth.

Re-Exam decision taken after paper leak allegations

The original NEET UG 2026 examination was cancelled after allegations of a paper leak surfaced shortly after the exam was conducted. The NTA stated that the decision to conduct the examination again was taken to ensure fairness and maintain the credibility of the national-level medical entrance test.

“Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA,” the agency said in its notice.

Official contact details released

Students seeking clarification regarding the examination can contact the NTA through its official helpline numbers or email support.

The agency has shared the following contact details:

Email: neet-ug@nta.ac.in

Helpline Numbers: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700