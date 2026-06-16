NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Telegram Access Restricted Till June 22, Message Editing Disabled To Prevent Fraud

Days before the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has welcomed a series of measures taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) aimed at curbing online fraud and misinformation linked to the examination.

In a statement issued on June 16, the NTA said Telegram access in India will be temporarily restricted until June 22, covering the day of the examination and its immediate aftermath. In addition, the messaging platform has been directed to disable its message-editing feature in India until June 30.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has welcomed the Ministry of Electronics and IT's directions restricting Telegram access in India until June 22, 2026, ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21 pic.twitter.com/TkCFPQjl29 — IANS (@ians_india) June 16, 2026

The agency said the measures are intended to prevent cheating rackets and fraudsters from exploiting candidates through fake paper leak claims and misleading content ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

Why Telegram has been restricted

According to the NTA, the temporary restriction follows concerns over the organised use of Telegram channels and groups to deceive candidates and their families. The agency noted that several channels openly claimed to possess the NEET question paper and demanded money in exchange for access to examination material.

Names such as "PAPER LEAKED NEET", "Re-NEET 2026", "Private Mafia" and similar channels were allegedly used to lure students with promises of leaked question papers and guaranteed success in the examination.

The NTA reiterated that no individual, institution or online platform has access to the NEET UG 2026 question paper before the examination is conducted. It stressed that any claim suggesting otherwise is fraudulent.

The agency thanked MeitY for taking what it described as a timely and calibrated step to help ensure the safe and secure conduct of the examination.

NTA STATEMENT REGARDING THE ACTION ON TELEGRAM PLATFORM IN INDIA



1. The National Testing Agency (NTA) welcomes the directions issued today in respect of the Telegram platform in India. The directions, issued on recommendations of NTA are calibrated and bounded in time:



(a) a… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 16, 2026

Cyber agencies and police intensify crackdown

The NTA said the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been coordinating efforts against Telegram-based fraud targeting NEET aspirants.

Acting on information received from the NTA and state law enforcement agencies, including police departments in Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the cybercrime unit reportedly facilitated the removal of numerous Telegram channels, groups and bots involved in spreading misleading claims.

The latest restrictions were introduced after authorities concluded that channel-by-channel takedowns alone were insufficient to address the scale of the problem.

The agency also highlighted enforcement action taken by state authorities. The Bihar Police Economic Offences Unit had earlier issued an advisory warning students against fake claims related to pre-examination access to question papers. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad City Cyber Crime Branch arrested members of an alleged inter-state cyber fraud network operating multiple Telegram channels linked to exam-related scams.

According to the NTA, investigations into similar activities are ongoing in several other states.

Message-editing feature disabled until June 30

Apart from restricting access to the platform, authorities have also directed Telegram to disable its message-editing feature for existing posts in India until June 30.

The NTA explained that the feature had been misused in previous examinations to create fabricated "paper leak" evidence. In such cases, administrators would reportedly edit older messages after an examination had concluded and insert actual question papers or answer keys while retaining the original timestamp. Screenshots of these edited messages would then be circulated online as supposed proof that the paper had been leaked before the exam.

Officials said disabling the feature would help prevent the creation of such misleading material in the days following the examination.

NTA reassures candidates ahead of exam

While acknowledging that the temporary restriction may inconvenience many legitimate Telegram users, the NTA noted that the access limitation will remain in place only until June 22. The restriction on editing existing messages will continue through June 30 but will not affect normal communication through new messages.

The agency emphasised that the security of the examination remains intact and that the measures have been introduced specifically to protect the integrity of the examination process.

Candidates have been advised to ignore rumours, avoid engaging with suspicious offers and rely only on information published through official NTA channels and the NEET website.

The NTA also urged students and parents to immediately report any fraudulent solicitation or suspicious activity to the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

With the examination drawing closer, the NTA has urged aspirants to focus on their preparation and remain cautious of misinformation, stressing that maintaining the credibility and fairness of the examination remains its highest priority.