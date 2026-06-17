NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: States Announce Free Bus Services, Fare Concessions And Special Arrangements For Medical Aspirants On June 21

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: With the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, several state governments have stepped in to support candidates by announcing free travel facilities and transport arrangements.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the re-examination after the earlier NEET UG exam held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities.

The travel support measures are aimed at helping students reach examination centres without facing additional financial burden or transportation difficulties.

Mumbai trains to run without mega block on Exam Day

In Mumbai, railway authorities have announced that there will be no mega block on the suburban network on June 21.

The decision was taken to ensure smooth movement for NEET UG candidates travelling to examination centres.

Western Railway will operate suburban services as per the regular schedule.

Central Railway has also confirmed that no mega block will be carried out.

The move is expected to help thousands of students travelling across Mumbai and nearby areas.

States Providing Free Travel Support

Bihar

Bihar has announced a wider travel support scheme for NEET UG candidates.

Students can travel free on BSRTC buses.

The facility will be available from June 20 until one day after the examination.

It includes AC, non-AC, deluxe, luxury, electric and Pink buses.

Candidates need to carry their admit cards and provide basic details to get a zero-fare ticket.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has announced a travel concession instead of complete free travel.

NEET UG candidates will receive a 50 per cent fare concession on UPSRTC buses.

Students must carry their admit cards to avail the benefit.

Delhi

Delhi has provided free travel facilities for NEET UG candidates through Delhi Transport Corporation buses.

Candidates can use the service on the examination day.

Admit cards will act as travel proof.

The move aims to ensure students reach their centres on time.

Punjab

Punjab has announced free travel for NEET UG candidates through state-run buses.

Candidates can travel free on PRTC buses.

The facility will be available from June 20 to June 22.

One parent or guardian accompanying the candidate will also be allowed free travel.

Admit cards will be accepted as travel passes.

Odisha

Odisha has announced free bus travel for NEET UG re-exam candidates across the state.

Around 56,983 candidates appearing at 134 examination centres are expected to benefit.

Students can travel through OSRTC buses.

Candidates need to show their admit cards to use the facility.

The initiative was introduced to reduce travel difficulties and help students avoid heat-related issues.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has announced free bus travel for candidates appearing for the NEET UG re-examination.

Students can travel free on APSRTC buses on June 21.

Candidates only need to show their examination hall ticket while boarding.

No separate registration is required.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has extended free travel support to eligible candidates.

The facility is available for permanent residents of the state.

Students can travel free on ordinary buses operated by Uttarakhand Transport Corporation.

The benefit will remain available from two days before the exam until two days after it.

Candidates must carry their admit cards.

Candidates advised to carry admit cards

Authorities have advised candidates to keep their NEET UG admit cards ready while using transport facilities. Students are also encouraged to check updates issued by their respective state governments before travelling.

With lakhs of students appearing for the re-examination, these arrangements are aimed at reducing travel-related stress and ensuring candidates can reach their centres safely on exam day.