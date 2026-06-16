NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Over 10 Lakh Students Download Admit Cards; NTA Assures Timely Access

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reported a massive response from candidates with the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, with more than 10 lakh students downloading their admit cards within about 24 hours of the launch of the admit card download facility.

The agency acknowledged that some candidates have experienced technical glitches and server-related issues while accessing their hall tickets. However, NTA assured students that its technical teams are actively monitoring server loads and working to ensure smooth access for all candidates ahead of the examination.

Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026 Re-Examination

Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026 Re-Examination (alternate)

Direct Link To Check Notice

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Over 10 Lakh Admit Cards Downloaded

In its latest update, NTA stated that the admit card download process has witnessed heavy traffic, resulting in temporary access issues for some users.

More than 10 lakh students have downloaded their Admit Cards for NEET UG 2026 in about 24 hours since the launch of Admit Card download facility. Our tech teams are monitoring the loads on the servers and NTA will ensure that all candidates get their Admit Cards, well in time for… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 16, 2026

"More than 10 lakh students have downloaded their Admit Cards for NEET UG 2026 in about 24 hours since the launch of the Admit Card download facility. Our tech teams are monitoring the loads on the servers and NTA will ensure that all candidates get their Admit Cards well in time for the Examination," the agency said.

Earlier, NTA had informed that nearly 4 lakh candidates had already downloaded their hall tickets and assured students that efforts were underway to address all technical concerns. The testing agency also apologised for the inconvenience caused to candidates and reiterated that all eligible students will be able to access and download their admit cards before the examination date.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: How to Download NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website at the neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026" link

Step 3: Enter the application number and password

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: Download the admit card

Step 6: Take a printout and keep multiple copies for future use

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Advisory for Candidates

The NTA has advised candidates to keep certain bank-related documents ready before logging into the portal, as some students may need to update bank account details before downloading their admit cards. Candidates should keep the following information ready:

Advisory



Attention Candidates!



Some of you may experience server load while updating bank account details on the portal. To make this quick and hassle-free, please keep these ready



BEFORE logging in, keep ready:



✅ Full Name (as per bank records)

✅ Bank Account Number

✅… pic.twitter.com/4l4oP8Mu9B — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 14, 2026

Full name as per bank records

Bank account number

IFSC code

Scanned copy of a cancelled cheque

The agency has urged students to carefully verify all details before submission to avoid processing delays.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Exam Day Schedule

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026, in a single shift at designated examination centres across the country.

Exam Date: June 21, 2026

Reporting Begins: 11:00 am

Gate Closing Time: 1:30 pm

Last Entry to Exam Centre: 1:40 pm

Examination Begins: 2:00 pm

Examination Ends: 5:15 pm

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Helpline

Candidates facing difficulties while downloading their admit cards can contact the NTA through the following channels:

Phone: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Email: neetug2026@nta.ac.in

Students are advised not to wait until the last moment and should download their admit cards as early as possible. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre, as entry without these documents will not be permitted.