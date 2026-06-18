NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Urges Aspirants To Use MANAS Helpline For Exam Stress & Mental Health Support

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: As the NEET UG 2026 test is only three days away, the NTA has released advice for aspirants asking them to stay calm, not get fooled by any information, and get help if they are stressed with the approaching entrance test.

📌 A message to our students



The NEET UG 2026 examination is just three days away.

To every candidate: you have worked hard, you have prepared, and now is the time to trust your effort. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you.



The… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 18, 2026

The National Testing Agency in a X statement directed at students mentioned that there is pressure when dealing with one of the most demanding entrance tests in the country and requested all aspirants to have faith in their preparation.

NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to be held on June 21 for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country.

NTA asks students to Stay Focused and Ignore rumours

As discussions surrounding the examination continue on social media, the NTA advised candidates not to pay attention to unverified claims, particularly rumours regarding a possible postponement of the examination.

The agency reiterated that the examination will be conducted as scheduled and urged students to rely only on official announcements and communications.

"Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best," the agency said, adding that candidates have already put in months of preparation and should now approach the examination with confidence.

MANAS helpline available for students facing stress

Recognising the mental and emotional pressure many students experience before major examinations, the NTA reminded candidates that support is available through the MANAS mental health helpline.

Students who are feeling anxious, stressed, or emotionally burdened can reach out to the helpline by dialling 14416.

The agency emphasised that seeking help should not be viewed as a weakness and encouraged students to use the service whenever needed.

"If the pressure feels heavy, please know you are not alone," the statement said, reassuring aspirants that support systems are in place for their well-being.

Examination security measures strengthened

The NTA also sought to reassure candidates about the integrity of the examination process.

According to the agency, elaborate plans have been put in place following consultations with various ministries, state governments, and security organizations with a view to ensuring that the examination takes place in a safe, secure, and fair manner.

The agency said that elaborate mechanisms had been put in place and that attempts to indulge in any malpractice would face a harsh response.

Appeal to Parents and Teachers

In addition to talking to the candidates, the NTA also made a request to the parents, teachers, and society at large to create a peaceful atmosphere before the exams.

The agency requested everyone not to circulate any unauthenticated information and motivate the candidates to stay focused without making them anxious.

For lakhs of hopefuls gearing up for NEET UG 2026, the message from NTA is crystal clear, believe in yourself and avoid rumors. As the date of the examination draws near, the agency has promised to ensure the well-being of the candidates.