NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Shares Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme & Candidate-Friendly Changes Ahead Of June 21

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: With only two days remaining for the NEET UG 2026 examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has revealed new information regarding the test pattern, marking scheme, and some other steps to make things easier for the students taking the exam.

One examination. One fair field.



NEET UG 2026 brings a balanced structure across Physics, Chemistry and Biology, helping candidates approach the examination with clarity and confidence.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #NEETUG2026 #ExamAwareness pic.twitter.com/H416AMj2Rg — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 18, 2026

Through its post on X, NTA explained that NEET UG 2026 will be a balanced test among Physics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects. The NTA said the format has been designed to provide clarity and ensure a level playing field for all aspirants appearing for the country's largest medical entrance examination.

According to the details shared by the agency, the examination will consist of 180 questions carrying a total of 720 marks. Biology will account for half of the paper with 90 questions, while Physics and Chemistry will have 45 questions each.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Pattern

Physics: 45 questions, 180 marks

Chemistry: 45 questions, 180 marks

Biology: 90 questions, 360 marks

Total Questions: 180

Total Marks: 720

Marking scheme explained

+4 marks for every correct answer

0 marks for every incorrect answer

0 marks for unanswered questions

Candidates were also informed by the NTA about the availability of test booklets after the test was over, and the candidates will be able to carry those home.

Duration of the Test Increases

One major modification introduced for NEET UG 2026 involves increasing the duration of the test itself. Students will now have 195 minutes available to write the test.

It will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

📢 NEET (UG) 2026 Aspirants: Download Your Admit Card Now!



Good news! NTA has now enabled NEET (UG) 2026 Admit Card download without requiring you to enter or confirm your bank account details first.



If you were unable to download your admit card earlier because of pending bank… pic.twitter.com/zHTGZ7Vmq3 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 17, 2026

More Space for Rough Work

To improve convenience during the examination, the agency has doubled the rough-work space available in the question booklet.

Candidates will receive four rough-work pages instead of two. Two pages will be placed at the beginning of the booklet and two at the end. The move is expected to benefit all candidates, particularly left-handed students who often face practical difficulties while using limited rough-work space.

Admit cards can now be downloaded without Bank detail confirmation

In another update issued a day earlier, the NTA announced that candidates can now download their NEET UG 2026 admit cards without first completing the bank account verification process linked to the examination fee refund.

The agency said the decision was taken to ensure that no candidate faces difficulty in obtaining the admit card ahead of the examination scheduled for June 21.

Candidates who were previously unable to access their admit cards because their bank details were pending can now download the document immediately and complete the verification process later. The NTA clarified that candidates will continue to remain eligible for the examination fee refund process even if they choose to verify their bank details after downloading the admit card.

The agency has advised all registered candidates to download their admit cards at the earliest and carefully verify details such as the examination centre, reporting time, and instructions mentioned on the document.

With the examination now just around the corner, candidates are being encouraged to complete all necessary formalities in advance and keep printed copies of their admit cards ready for exam day.