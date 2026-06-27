NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Says 'Don't Spread Rumours' About Paper Leak; Warns of Legal Action

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has dismissed allegations made by a social media user regarding an alleged NEET UG 2026 question paper leak following the June 21 examination.

Social media allegation

The allegation was made by a user identified as Moh Muzzamil, who shared a video and images on social media with the caption: "100% confirm re NEET paper leak!! @NTA_Exams #paperleak #neetleak #WithProof paper was sold about 25k on private Telegram channel to more than 100 children."

Please dont spread rumours. The ID on the image is visible and we will verify the student to whom this QP was issued during the exam on 21st June. Faking such videos on Telegram platform is a criminal offence and action will be taken against the concerned. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 27, 2026

The post alleged that the NEET UG question paper had been sold for around Rs 25,000 through a private Telegram channel to more than 100 students.

NTA response

Responding to the allegation on its official social media handle, the NTA said, "Please don't spread rumours. The ID on the image is visible and we will verify the student to whom this QP was issued during the exam on 21st June. Faking such videos on Telegram platform is a criminal offence and action will be taken against the concerned."

The agency said it will verify the question paper ID visible in the image to identify the candidate to whom it was issued during the examination. It also warned that creating or sharing fabricated videos on Telegram is a criminal offence and that legal action will be taken against those responsible.

No confirmed leak

As of now, the NTA has not confirmed any paper leak and has rejected the allegation made by the social media user. Candidates are advised to rely only on official updates from the NTA and avoid sharing or acting upon unverified information circulating on social media.