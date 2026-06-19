NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Releases Riyadh Centre Guidelines; Check Exam Timings, Entry Rules

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued detailed guidelines for candidates taking the NEET UG 2026 re-examination at the Riyadh centre in Saudi Arabia. The Embassy of India in Riyadh shared the information ahead of the examination, which is scheduled for June 21, 2026.

According to the announcement, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be held in Riyadh in pen-and-paper format on Sunday, June 21.

NEET (UG) Re-Exam: RIYADH Centre



The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) 2026 Re-Exam being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) @NTA_Exams will also take place in Riyadh 🇸🇦 as per details given below:



Date: 21 June 2026 (Sunday)

Time: 11:30 am to 02:45… pic.twitter.com/itfdorEkBZ — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) June 18, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Riyadh Centre Details

Exam Date: June 21, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Timing: 11:30 am to 2:45 pm (Saudi Arabia Time)

Entry Time: 8:30 am to 11:00 am (Saudi Arabia Time)

Exam Centre: International Indian School Riyadh (IISR), Boys Section, Rawdah, Riyadh

Candidates are advised to arrive at the examination centre before 10:30 a.m. to complete necessary procedures such as document verification and frisking. No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination centre after 11:00 a.m.

NEET UG 2026 Riyadh Centre: Required documents

Candidates must have the following documents:

Original NEET UG 2026 admit card.

Two passport-sized photographs (one for the admission card and another for the attendance sheet)

One postcard-size colour photograph (4" x 6") attached to the second page of the admit card.

Original government-issued photo ID proof

NEET UG 2026 Riyadh Centre: Instructions and compliance

The Embassy of India and the NTA have advised candidates to strictly adhere to all examination guidelines, including the prescribed dress code and instructions on prohibited items.

NEET UG 2026 Riyadh Centre: Items Prohibited

Candidates will not be allowed to carry:

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, smart bands or any communication devices

Calculators, pens, writing pads, study material, notes or electronic gadgets

Wallets, handbags, belts, caps, goggles and other personal accessories

Watches, cameras, metallic objects and packed or unpacked edible items

High heels or fancy footwear

NEET UG 2026 Riyadh Centre: Candidate advisory

Only candidates will be permitted to enter the examination centre premises. Students have also been advised to take care of their personal belongings, as the centre will not be liable for any loss or theft.

The Embassy of India in Riyadh wished all NEET UG 2026 candidates success in the exam and urged them to strictly follow NTA guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process.