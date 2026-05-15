NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Opens Address And Exam City Update Window At neet.nta.nic.in; Make Changes Until May 21

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency has opened the facility to update the present address and choice of examination cities for NEET UG 2026 re-examination from May 15 to May 21, 2026, up to 11:50 PM, on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. During this period, candidates can select their first and second preferred examination cities based on their current location. Candidates who do not use this facility will retain their previously selected exam city.

The NTA has clarified that no corrections will be allowed except for the present address and exam city choices, and no requests for any changes will be accepted after May 21, 2026. No fee will be charged for making these updates. The city intimation slip, admit cards, and other important details will be released later on the official website, with the admit card expected to be issued by June 14, 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also announced that the re-examination for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 will be conducted on June 21, 2026 (Sunday). The exam will be held in pen-and-paper mode for admission to undergraduate medical courses at medical institutions across India.

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📢 NEET (UG) 2026 — Public Notice



NTA wishes to inform candidates of the operational details for the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026:



🗓️ Date: Sunday, 21 June 2026



⏰ Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (IST), including time for examination formalities



📝 Mode: Pen & Paper (Offline),… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 15, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Exam Dates

Re-examination Date: June 21, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (IST)

Correction Window Opens: May 15, 2026

Correction Window Closes: May 21, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Admit Card Release: To be announced later

City Intimation Slip Release: To be announced later

Recorded Responses and Answer Key: To be announced later

Result Declaration: To be announced later

NTA Allows Candidates to Change Present Address and Exam City Preferences

Candidates whose current address has changed can update their present address and choose two preferred examination cities during the correction window.

They can:

Update their present address

Select first preferred examination city

Select second preferred examination city

Candidates who do not make any changes will retain their previously selected exam city preferences.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: No Other Corrections Allowed

Apart from present address and choice of exam city, no other details in the application form can be modified. Requests for any changes after May 21, 2026, will not be considered.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam to Be Conducted in Offline Mode

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted in offline mode (pen and paper) in 13 languages, including:

Assamese

Bengali

English

Gujarati

Hindi

Kannada

Malayalam

Marathi

Odia

Punjabi

Tamil

Telugu

Urdu

The examination will be held in various cities in India and abroad.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: No Fee Required for Changes

The NTA has clarified that no fee will be charged for updating the present address or examination city choices.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Admit Card and City Intimation Slip

The dates for release of the city intimation slip and admit cards will be announced later on the official website. Candidates should regularly check official website for updates.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Exam Guidelines Remain Unchanged

The guidelines and instructions for appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will remain the same as those mentioned in the Information Bulletin available on the official website.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Helpline Details

For any queries related to NEET UG 2026, candidates can contact the NTA through the following:

Helpline Number: 011-40759000

Helpline Number: 011-69227700

Email: neetug2026@nta.ac.in