NEET UG 2026 Re Exam: NTA Now Allows Admit Card Download Without Bank Verification Completion; Check Details Here

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added flexibility for candidates taking the National Eligibility and Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026, which will be held on June 21, 2026. The move comes after several candidates reported having trouble completing certain account-related requirements while attempting to access their admit cards.

According to the official notification, admit cards for NEET UG 2026 were made available on June 14, 2026. Since then, almost 16 lakh candidates have successfully downloaded their hall tickets.

Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026 Re-Examination

Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026 Re-Examination (alternate)

However, the NTA received requests from applicants who were unable to complete the verification of their bank account information for a variety of reasons. These candidates requested immediate access to their admit cards without having to complete the account confirmation process first.

📢 NEET (UG) 2026 Aspirants: Download Your Admit Card Now!



Good news! NTA has now enabled NEET (UG) 2026 Admit Card download without requiring you to enter or confirm your bank account details first.



If you were unable to download your admit card earlier because of pending bank… pic.twitter.com/zHTGZ7Vmq3 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 17, 2026

In view of the above, the NTA has decided to provide an opportunity for all the candidates to download their Admit Cards for NEET (UG)–2026 scheduled on June 21, 2026, from the official website by using their login credentials and selecting any of the following options:

I would like to download my admit card now and complete the review and confirmation of my bank details for the examination fee refund later.

I would like to review and confirm my bank details for the examination fee refund now, and then proceed to download my admit card.

The NTA said this decision has been taken to ensure that no candidate faces inconvenience in obtaining the document required for appearing in the examination

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: How to Download NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2026 admit card download link.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: Choose one of the two available options regarding bank account verification.

Step 5: Download and save the admit card for future use.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be conducted across the country on June 21, 2026. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with valid identification documents to the examination centre.

Helpdesk and advisories

Candidates who encounter any issues while downloading their admit cards can seek assistance through the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Queries can also be sent via email to neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official NTA and NEET websites for the latest announcements and examination-related updates.