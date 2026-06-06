NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Debunks Paper Leak Rumours, Warns Students Against Fraudsters

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a strong warning to all students and parents before the NEET UG 2026 Re-examination, debunking the rumours regarding the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam paper leakage on social media.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has noted certain messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming a "leak," advance access, or "sale" of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper.



These claims are false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead.



Such… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 6, 2026

According to a statement made by the organisation, some messages have been circulating on social media platforms, claiming that they provide information on the NEET UG 2026 Re-exam paper. These messages are completely false and misleading and have been sent out by frauds just to take advantage of the students and their parents.

The agency urged candidates not to believe such messages and to rely only on information released through official channels.

NTA calls leak claims 'False and Fraudulent'

According to NTA, the rumours are part of organised cheating rackets attempting to take advantage of the anxiety surrounding the examination. These groups allegedly lure students with promises of leaked papers and then demand money in exchange for fake material.

"The integrity of the examination process remains fully intact," the agency said, adding that all necessary security measures have been put in place to ensure a fair and transparent examination for every candidate.

NTA also stated that it is actively identifying the social media accounts, channels and individuals responsible for spreading misinformation.

Action against those spreading rumours

The testing agency said it has begun reporting misleading content to social media platforms and cyber-crime authorities for immediate removal.

In addition, NTA has announced that formal complaints are being filed with law-enforcement agencies. The agency warned that creating, sharing or forwarding fake claims about question paper leaks is a serious offence and may attract strict legal action.

Officials stressed that any attempt to deceive students by selling fake question papers or making false promises regarding exam content will be dealt with firmly.

Advice for Students and Parents

NTA has advised candidates and their guardians to remain vigilant and avoid engaging with individuals or groups claiming to provide access to examination papers.

Students have been specifically urged to:

Ignore messages claiming to offer leaked question papers.

Avoid making any payments to unknown individuals or groups.

Refrain from forwarding unverified information on social media.

Follow only official updates issued by NTA.

Report suspicious messages or fraud attempts to relevant authorities.

Focus on preparation, says NTA

Reassuring candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, NTA said students should focus on their preparation rather than rumours circulating online.

The agency reiterated that any authentic announcement related to the examination would be made only through its official website and verified communication channels.

"Your hard work is what matters," the agency said, assuring aspirants that it remains committed to conducting a fair, secure and credible examination for all candidates.