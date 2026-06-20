NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Clarifies Abu Dhabi Centre Allotment, Says Nagpur Candidate Changed Centre To Abu Dhabi Via Login

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a detailed clarification regarding the allotment of an examination centre in Abu Dhabi to a NEET UG 2026 candidate from Nagpur, Maharashtra, stating that the city change was made through the candidate's own registered login credentials during the examination-city correction window.

According to the NTA, following the rescheduling of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination to June 21, the agency reopened the examination-city correction window to assist candidates in updating their preferences. Around 3.2 lakh candidates utilised the facility, and more than 99.5% were allotted their preferred examination cities.

Reference the issue with regard to allotment of a centre in Abu Dhabi to a candidate in Nagpur, NTA would like to state the following:



Following the rescheduling of NEET (UG) 2026 to 21 June, the National Testing Agency reopened the examination-city correction window to assist… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 20, 2026

Addressing the specific case of the Nagpur candidate, the NTA said its web activity records showed that the examination city was changed to Abu Dhabi through the candidate's registered account during the correction period. The agency noted that the access logs reflected a consistent single-user access pattern.

The NTA further stated that it had observed three separate instances related to the centre selection. According to the agency, the examination centre was changed to Abu Dhabi once using the candidate's credentials, while the Abu Dhabi centre was previewed twice thereafter.

Despite this, the agency said it received an informal request on the evening of June 19, just 48 hours before the examination, seeking a change of centre from Abu Dhabi to Nagpur. NTA officials immediately initiated the process and contacted the candidate's father on the same evening to facilitate the formalities required for the change.

The agency emphasised that although the Abu Dhabi centre had been selected through the candidate's login, it acted promptly on the request and processed the change to Nagpur.

Reiterating its commitment to students, the NTA said its priority is to ensure that no candidate misses the examination due to any administrative doubt or confusion, describing its response as part of a "student-first" approach.