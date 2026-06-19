NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Changes Examination Centre In Prayagraj Ahead Of June 21 Test Due To Construction & Power Issues

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shifted the examination venue for a section of candidates scheduled to appear in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The change applies to students who were earlier allotted the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre at the University of Allahabad as their examination centre.

In a public notice issued on June 18, the NTA said the decision was taken following inputs from the district administration, which cited ongoing construction work and the non-availability of electricity at the originally designated venue.

Direct link to read the official announcement

New examination venue announced

According to the agency, the examination will now be conducted at the Department of Medieval and Modern History, Senate House Campus, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj. The new venue is located within the university campus and has been designated as the alternative centre based on recommendations from the District Level Committee and local authorities.

The earlier allotted centre was the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre near Indian Press Chauraha, opposite Chandrashekhar Azad Park Gate No. 3 in Prayagraj.

NTA clarified that the venue change has been made purely for administrative reasons to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

Fresh admit cards released

To facilitate the transition, fresh admit cards have been issued to all affected candidates. Students can download the revised hall tickets from the official NEET website using their application credentials.

The agency has advised candidates to check the updated admit cards carefully and take note of the revised reporting venue before appearing for the examination on June 21.

Old admit cards still valid

Candidates with old admit cards will also be allowed to appear at the new venue after due verification.

In a relief for students who may not be able to download the revised document immediately, NTA stated that candidates carrying admit cards mentioning the old centre will also be permitted to appear at the new venue after due verification.

The move is intended to prevent any inconvenience to candidates travelling for the examination and to ensure that no eligible student is denied entry because of the last-minute venue revision.

Helpline details for students

Candidates facing difficulties in downloading the fresh admit card can contact the NTA helpline numbers 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Queries can also be sent through email to the agency's NEET UG support desk.

The NTA has urged candidates to regularly visit its official portals for the latest updates related to the NEET UG 2026 re-examination and other examination-related announcements.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 across designated centres, with authorities continuing to issue advisories and logistical updates to ensure the smooth conduct of the national medical entrance test.