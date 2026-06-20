NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Nationwide Mock Drill Conducted Ahead of June 21 Test; Security Tightened Across India

A nationwide mock drill was conducted across the country on Saturday ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, as authorities intensified preparations to ensure the smooth, secure, and transparent conduct of the medical entrance examination.

#WATCH | Delhi | A nationwide mock drill is being conducted across the country ahead of the NEET re-examination to ensure a smooth, secure, and transparent exam process.



(Visuals from an examination centre in the Delhi Cantt area) pic.twitter.com/J8GHY4GITV — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

Exam scheduled across centres

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 21 from 2 PM to 5:15 PM in pen-and-paper mode. The examination will be held in 551 cities across India and 14 cities abroad for more than 22.79 lakh candidates.

Patna, Bihar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a mock drill at Miller High School in Patna ahead of the NEET UG re-examination, with arrangements similar to those of the actual examination put in place pic.twitter.com/qzC9dqTIvh — IANS (@ians_india) June 20, 2026

Security arrangements intensified

According to officials, extensive security and administrative arrangements have been implemented at examination centres across the country. Security has also been increased at the NTA headquarters in New Delhi as part of efforts to prevent irregularities and ensure the integrity of the examination process.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: On the preparations for the NEET UG re-examination, Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma says, "NEET UG will be conducted at 47 centres in Prayagraj, and all preparations have been completed... A mock drill and dry run will be conducted… pic.twitter.com/t6byklcms3 — IANS (@ians_india) June 20, 2026

Mock drill for preparedness

The mock drill was organised to assess exam centre readiness and strengthen coordination among the various agencies involved in administering the test. Officials stated that the exercise was designed to identify and address potential operational issues prior to the exam day.

Patna, Bihar: A mock drill was conducted at the Bapu Examination Centre ahead of the NEET UG re-examination scheduled for tomorrow. Security arrangements were reviewed through CCTV surveillance and signal jammers pic.twitter.com/HxPhZaPW6X — IANS (@ians_india) June 20, 2026

Officials statement

Speaking to ANI, Odisha Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said both the Central and State governments have issued clear directives to prevent any malpractice or sabotage during the examination.

"NEET re-exam is going to be held on June 21. This time, we have made extensive arrangements for it. The instructions from the Central Government and the State Government have come very clearly: if there is any possibility of malpractice or sabotage, it should be eliminated," Kumar said.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma says, "NEET UG will be conducted at 47 centres in Prayagraj, and all preparations have been completed... A mock drill and dry run will be conducted tomorrow morning. We have ensured that students do not face any inconvenience at the examination centres."

#WATCH | Patna | A nationwide mock drill is being conducted across the country ahead of the NEET re-examination to ensure a smooth, secure, and transparent exam process.



(Visuals from Babu Pariksha Parisar) pic.twitter.com/mbsovqGFlS — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent examination process, with enhanced monitoring and security measures being implemented across all examination centres.

Inputs From ANI