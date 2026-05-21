NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Last Day To Update Address, Exam City Preferences At neet.nta.nic.in; Make Changes By 11:50 PM Today

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to update the present address and examination city preferences for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination today, May 21, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Candidates can make changes through the official website neet.nta.nic.in/ .

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode for admission to undergraduate medical courses across India. The correction facility was opened from May 15 to May 21, 2026, allowing candidates to update their present address and select their first and second preferred examination cities.

The National Testing Agency has clarified that no other details in the application form can be modified, and no requests for changes will be accepted after the deadline.

Direct Link To Update Window

Direct Link To Check Notification

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Key dates for NEET UG 2026 re-exam

Correction window: May 15 to May 21, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Re-exam date: June 21, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam timing: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (IST)

Admit card release: June 14, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: What candidates can update

During the correction window, candidates can:

Update present address

Select first preferred exam city

Select second preferred exam city

Candidates who do not make changes will retain their previously selected exam city preferences.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Important instructions

NTA has confirmed that:

No other corrections are allowed in the application form

No fee is required for making changes

Requests after May 21 will not be accepted

Admit cards and city slips will be released later on the official website

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Helpline

For assistance, candidates can contact:

011-40759000

011-69227700

Email: neetug2026@nta.ac.in

Candidates are advised to complete the correction process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.