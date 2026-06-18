NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Security, Logistics & Student Support Ahead Of June 21 Test

With the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level review meeting on Thursday to review the preparations made and ensure smooth conduct of the exam across India.

In the meeting, senior officials from the Ministry of Education, National Testing Agency (NTA), various state governments, and higher educational institutions participated. Some of the officials attending the meeting include School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of Higher Education Vineet Joshi, and NTA DG Abhishek Singh.

A press release by Ministry of Education reads, "Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan today chaired a high-level Review meeting of senior officials and functionaries of the Ministry of Education, State Governments, National Testing Agency (NTA) and Higher Education… pic.twitter.com/fZbFAykxuM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2026

This review meeting centered around issues related to the examination, security aspects, logistics, and coordination.

Minister stresses integrity and transparency

As per the news report in PIB, Pradhan made it clear that the foremost concern is always to maintain the credibility of the examination procedure. He directed all concerned agencies responsible for conducting the re-examination to ensure efficiency throughout the process.

The minister mentioned that coordination was needed at the state and university level, for which officers appointed by the Ministry of Education will be deployed throughout the country. These officers will coordinate with local authorities and report directly to the central command centre headed by the NTA Director General.

He also urged state government officials to ensure that candidates are provided all necessary support so they can appear for the examination without unnecessary stress or inconvenience.

Focus on student comfort and welfare

A significant part of the discussion centred on creating a comfortable and supportive environment for students on examination day.

School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar highlighted the importance of ensuring that candidates are at ease before and during the examination. He asked state authorities to make adequate arrangements, including proper seating facilities and the availability of drinking water at examination centres, as reported by PIB.

The emphasis, officials said, is not only on conducting a secure examination but also on ensuring that students are able to focus on their performance without facing avoidable difficulties.

Coordination in final days before examination

Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi described the days leading up to the re-examination as crucial and stressed the importance of proactive coordination among all stakeholders.

He called for timely communication of instructions, strict adherence to prescribed protocols, and continuous monitoring of preparations to prevent any lapses.

Officials discussed the need for real-time coordination between examination authorities, district administrations, educational institutions, and security agencies to ensure smooth operations on the day of the test.

NTA working closely with states and security agencies

Abhishek Singh, the NTA Director-General, told the participants that the organisation was working in close collaboration with the district coordination committees headed by district magistrates, the state police force, and intelligence organisations.

He said considerable work is being done to strengthen security and ensure the examination is conducted without any interruptions.

Several discussions were held regarding security protocols, grievance redressal procedures, logistics, and adherence to exam guidelines.

States assure full cooperation

The deliberations were held in hybrid mode with the attendance of 222 people comprising state representatives and other stakeholders, including vice-chancellors, directors of higher education institutions, and nodal officers from centrally funded institutions.

The participants assured complete cooperation and support to the Ministry of Education and National Testing Agency for the smooth conduct of the exam.