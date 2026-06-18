NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Delhi Govt To Set Up Cooling Zones And Free Refreshments For NEET Aspirants' Parents At 97 Exam Centres

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta | File Pic

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, the Delhi government has announced a series of measures to support candidates and their families on exam day. Special cooling zones will be set up at all 97 examination centres across the national capital.

According to the Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, the cooling zones will be equipped with seating arrangements, clean drinking water, shikanji, oral rehydration solution (ORS), tea, first-aid facilities, and other essential amenities. The initiative aims to ensure that parents and family members accompanying candidates can wait comfortably during the examination.

21 जून को होने वाली NEET परीक्षा के लिए दिल्ली सरकार ने सभी 97 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर अभिभावकों और परिजनों के लिए Cooling Zones की व्यवस्था की है, जहां बैठने की सुविधा, स्वच्छ पेयजल, शिकंजी, ORS, चाय, प्राथमिक चिकित्सा और अन्य आवश्यक सुविधाएं उपलब्ध रहेंगी।



साथ ही, DTC बसों में… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) June 18, 2026

In addition to these facilities, the Delhi government has also arranged free travel for NEET candidates on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. The move is intended to help students reach their examination centres without facing transportation-related difficulties.

The government stated that these arrangements are part of its efforts to create a supportive and stress-free environment for students appearing in one of the country's most competitive entrance examinations.

Extending her best wishes to all aspirants, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta encouraged students to approach the examination with confidence, focus, and dedication. She expressed hope that their hard work and determination would pave the way for a bright future and contribute to the progress of their families, Delhi, and the nation.