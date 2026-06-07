NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip Out Now At neet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Access

NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance exam city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026. Candidates can now check and download the city slip through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode across 551 cities in India and 14 cities outside the country. The examination will take place on Sunday, June 21, from 2 PM to 5:15 PM, including time allotted for examination-related formalities.

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Direct Link To Check Official Notice

📢 NEET-UG 2026 | City Intimation Slip is now LIVE



Candidates can now check their allotted examination city for NEET-UG 2026. Log in with your Application Number and password to view and download your slip.



🔗 Visit: https://t.co/lQbedgXNVO



⚠️ Please note: This is the City… pic.twitter.com/xvtpUvJl7A — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 7, 2026

The exam city intimation slip provides candidates with advance information about the city where their examination centre will be located. NTA clarified that the city slip is not the admit card for the examination. The NEET UG 2026 admit cards will be issued separately at a later stage.

Candidates can access the city intimation slip by logging in with their application credentials on the official portal.

NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Intimation Slip: How To Download NEET UG 2026 Exam City Slip

Candidates can check out the below to access the intimation slip

Step 1: Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2026 exam city intimation slip link

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials

Step 4: Download and save the city slip for future reference

NTA has advised candidates and parents to regularly visit the official websites for the latest announcements and examination updates.

In case of any difficulty while downloading the city intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA helpline numbers 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.