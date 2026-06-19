NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Candidates To Now Receive Official Updates On WhatsApp; Warns Candidates Against Fraud Messages

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started sending official examination updates and centre-related information to NEET UG 2026 candidates through WhatsApp ahead of the re-examination scheduled for June 21, 2026. The agency has also issued an advisory asking students to remain vigilant against fraudulent messages, fake admit card links, and scams circulating online.

According to NTA, candidates may receive important exam-related communication directly on WhatsApp from its verified account. The agency clarified that genuine WhatsApp messages will only come from the verified number +91 78279 80287, which carries a blue verification tick and the name "National Testing Agency."

The agency cautioned candidates that any number using the NTA name without the blue verified tick should not be trusted.

📢 NEET (UG) 2026 — Official WhatsApp Updates



NTA is now sending exam updates & centre information to candidates directly on WhatsApp for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026.



How to know it's really us:



✅ Only from our verified account: +91 78279 80287



✅ Look for the… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 19, 2026

NTA's Official WhatsApp Advisory

NTA stated that its WhatsApp service is a broadcast-only channel and candidates are not required to respond to messages received through it.

The agency further clarified that it will never ask candidates to:

Share OTPs or personal information

Make any payment

Download exam papers, answer keys, or "leaked" materials

Access admit cards through forwarded links

Candidates have been advised to download their admit cards only from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, by manually typing the address into their browser.

📢 NEET (UG) 2026 — Admit Card Reminder & Safety Advisory



NTA is sending reminder SMS and emails to candidates to download their admit cards for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026.



How to know a message is genuinely from NTA:



✅ SMS would come from the official sender… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 19, 2026

Reminder to Download New Admit Cards

Alongside WhatsApp updates, NTA is also sending reminder SMSes and emails to candidates who have not yet downloaded their admit cards for the June 21 re-examination.

Official SMS messages will be sent through the sender ID NICPEP, while emails will originate from no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in.

The agency clarified that candidates who have already downloaded their admit cards for the June 21 examination do not need to download them again. The reminders are primarily intended for students who have not yet accessed their new admit cards.

It is clarified that those who have already downloaded their Admit Cards for the 21st June NEET UG Examination need not do it again. The SMS/Email/WhatsApp messages are primarily for those students who are yet to download their new Admit Cards. The 3rd May Admit Cards won't be… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 19, 2026

Old Admit Cards No Longer Valid

NTA emphasized that admit cards issued for the May 3 NEET UG examination will not be accepted for the re-examination.

The agency noted that several candidates have been allotted new examination centres in their preferred cities. Therefore, students must carry the admit card issued specifically for the June 21 examination.

"Downloading and printing the 21st June Admit Card once is enough," NTA said in its clarification.

How to Report Suspicious Messages

Candidates who receive suspicious messages claiming to be from NTA have been advised not to click on any links or share personal information.

Such incidents can be reported through the dedicated portal at innovateindia.mygov.in/neet-ug-2026 or via the National Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on Sunday, June 21, and NTA has urged aspirants to rely only on official communication channels for updates and examination-related information.